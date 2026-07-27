'Livid' Prince William Fuming Over Meghan Markle's 'Tacky' Photos Taken at Princess Diana's Althorp Estate, Royal Expert Claims
July 27 2026, Published 11:16 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle and her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, joined Prince Harry earlier this month to visit Princess Diana's family estate at Althorp while in the U.K.
However, the Duchess of Sussex's brother-in-law Prince William reportedly wasn't too thrilled about the photos she posted on Instagram from the trip.
The Sussexes Visited Late Princess Diana's Home Earlier This Month
According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the Prince of Wales, 44, is allegedly "livid" over Meghan's social media images.
The Suits star, 44, shared a photo of Harry, 41, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, on July 23 walking around a grassy path as they carried flowers to visit Diana's burial site, which sits on the grounds of the Spencer ancestral home.
Queen Camilla Will Always 'Protect the Monarchy'
"Not only is Prince William likely to be livid regarding such commercialization of Althorp in such a tacky tasteless media post, it’ll fuel his disgust so he shall thwart any major re-entry [back into the royal family]," Fordwich recently told Fox News.
"Likewise, [Queen] Camilla, courtiers, palace aides, security officials and other institutional gatekeepers, are duty-bound to protect the monarchy. [They] will all do their utmost to thwart Meghan and Harry's attempts," she continued.
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Meghan Markle Shared Photos of Her Family's Trip to Althorp
According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Diana's family most likely gave Meghan and Harry permission to visit Althorp.
"Meghan shared pictures of their children on what is assumed is Althorp, home of the Spencer family. That would have been allowed by the Spencers and is therefore permissible," he explained to the outlet.
"What is important is the silence Harry and Meghan have somehow managed to maintain after seeing King Charles and Queen Camilla, in contrast to what has happened previously. It will have been made clear that there would be no future meetings if they had talked to any of the media," he continued.
Prince Harry Returned to the U.K. on July 7
The Spare author traveled to the United Kingdom on July 7 to undertake promotional engagements tied to his 2027 Invictus Games. During his trip, he met up with Charles, 77, and Camilla, 79, alongside Meghan and their children.
Their private meeting reportedly lasted one hour and was hosted at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. The last time Charles saw his grandchildren before then was in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
The former actress and the army veteran left The Firm in January 2020 when they decided to step back as senior members, leading to family tension. The couple subsequently moved to Montecito, Calif., to help them stay out of the royal spotlight.