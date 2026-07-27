'Livid' Prince William Fuming Over Meghan Markle's 'Tacky' Photos Taken at Princess Diana's Althorp Estate, Royal Expert Claims

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The Sussexes Visited Late Princess Diana's Home Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Prince William is upset over Meghan Markle's 'commercialization of Althorp.'

According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the Prince of Wales, 44, is allegedly "livid" over Meghan's social media images. The Suits star, 44, shared a photo of Harry, 41, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, on July 23 walking around a grassy path as they carried flowers to visit Diana's burial site, which sits on the grounds of the Spencer ancestral home.

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Queen Camilla Will Always 'Protect the Monarchy'

Source: @meghan/Instagram Meghan Markle shared a photo of Princess Lilibet holding flowers to visit Princess Diana's grave.

"Not only is Prince William likely to be livid regarding such commercialization of Althorp in such a tacky tasteless media post, it’ll fuel his disgust so he shall thwart any major re-entry [back into the royal family]," Fordwich recently told Fox News. "Likewise, [Queen] Camilla, courtiers, palace aides, security officials and other institutional gatekeepers, are duty-bound to protect the monarchy. [They] will all do their utmost to thwart Meghan and Harry's attempts," she continued.

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Meghan Markle Shared Photos of Her Family's Trip to Althorp

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died at the age of 36 in 1997.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, Diana's family most likely gave Meghan and Harry permission to visit Althorp. "Meghan shared pictures of their children on what is assumed is Althorp, home of the Spencer family. That would have been allowed by the Spencers and is therefore permissible," he explained to the outlet. "What is important is the silence Harry and Meghan have somehow managed to maintain after seeing King Charles and Queen Camilla, in contrast to what has happened previously. It will have been made clear that there would be no future meetings if they had talked to any of the media," he continued.

Prince Harry Returned to the U.K. on July 7

Source: MEGA Prince Harry flew to the U.K. earlier this month to promote his 2027 Invictus Games.