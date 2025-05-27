Charli D'Amelio Exposes Her Nipples in See-Through Shirt: Watch New Dancing Video

The social media influencer went braless as she danced to "Wait For a Minute" by Tyga and Justin Bieber. She wore long brown hair extensions as she shook her hips in a white halter top, paired with a silver chain belt and see-through black skirt.

D'Amelio was joined by her & Juliet Broadway costar Maya Boyd. The actress wore a camo-print bra top with baggy pants and a chain to match her friend.

The TikTok clip — shared by the D'Amelio Show star on Wednesday, May 21 — was a throwback to Coachella, which took place in April.