Charli D'Amelio Exposes Her Nipples in See-Through Shirt: Watch New Dancing Video

Photo of Charli D'Amelio and Maya Boyd
Source: @charlidamelio/TikTok/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio almost revealed everything in a racy new dance video.

By:

May 27 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Charli D'Amelio is freeing the nipple.

The TikTok star, 21, exposed her b------ in a sheer top while performing a dance trend.

Source: @charlidamelio/TikTok

Charli D'Amelio exposed her nipples.

The social media influencer went braless as she danced to "Wait For a Minute" by Tyga and Justin Bieber. She wore long brown hair extensions as she shook her hips in a white halter top, paired with a silver chain belt and see-through black skirt.

D'Amelio was joined by her & Juliet Broadway costar Maya Boyd. The actress wore a camo-print bra top with baggy pants and a chain to match her friend.

The TikTok clip — shared by the D'Amelio Show star on Wednesday, May 21 — was a throwback to Coachella, which took place in April.

Source: @charlidamelio/TikTok

Charli D'Amelio left a bra behind in a new dance video.

"Chella throwback," D'Amelio captioned the video, which sparked much controversy from fans who believed she revealed too much.

"I would be so uncomfortable," one person quipped, while another claimed, "someone needs attention."

"They're like little accessories," another user joked.

Others, however, supported her bold style choice.

"Y'all need to let this grown adult put [on] whatever she wants," one person declared.

Charli D'Amelio's Coachella 2025 Outfit

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio exposed her nipples at Coachella.

The social media starlet made headlines when she exposed her nipples in a black crop top at Coachella the weekend of Saturday, April 12. She accompanied the risqué ensemble with a mini fringe skirt, gold bangle and silver hoop earrings.

"Man, she loves showing the pepperoni," a fan joked.

Charli D'Amelio's Coachella 2024 Outfit

Source: MEGA

Charli D'Amelio is no stranger to showing some skin.

D'Amelio opted for a sheer ensemble at the festival in 2024 as well, donning a transparent white dress with butterflies that displayed her b------ and underwear beneath.

"I just really need to admit this to you guys, I actually do have nipples," she teased in a TikTok video at the time. "And, I mean, that’s really, like, all I can really say about this right now."

Charli D'Amelio's Coachella 2025 Experience

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio is unapologetic about her risqué clothing choices.

During day two of Coachella 2025, the Dancing With the Stars alum covered up for Revolve Festival, sporting a billowy, off-the-shoulder white dress.

"Always the best time," she captioned an April 13 social media share of the outfit, which she accessorized with brown boots.

Two days later, she gave a glimpse at more behind-the-scenes festival moments, including lying on the grass with Boyd in hoodies, a silver body chain spelling out "CHARLI" and an image of her phone camera set to video mode. At the end of the photo dump, she included a selfie in the nipple-baring look, complete with large, square sunglasses. The carousel was captioned, "<3."

