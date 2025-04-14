NEWS Charli D'Amelio Shows Off Her Toned Tummy in Mesh Outfit After Exposing Her Nipples at Coachella: Photos Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram Charli D'Amelio flaunted her toned tummy in a mesh outfit after exposing her nipples at Coachella.

Charli D’Amelio isn’t holding back at Coachella this year. The 19-year-old TikTok sensation showed off her fit physique in a sheer black mesh outfit with bold cut-outs, flaunting her abs and oozing confidence.

Her dark, sleek hair fell effortlessly over her face as she posed casually against a neutral wall, letting her daring look take center stage. But that wasn't her only jaw-dropping moment at the festival.

Just hours before, the social media influencer made headlines when she took her boldness up a notch by baring her chest at Coachella. Wearing an all-black outfit, including a crop top and tiny shorts, D’Amelio’s nipples peeked through her fitted top as she posed confidently for selfies.

“Chella day one,” she wrote in the caption.

Of course, fans raved about her look in the comments section. “We’ve all been waiting!” one follower wrote. “Man, she loves showing the pepperoni,” joked another. “I just love her confidence and all of her Coachella looks omg,” a third chimed in, while a fourth added, “Why is no one talking about it?” “I just love Coachella Charli,” a fan declared.

Even her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, commented, “GOOD.” In another post, Charli shared behind-the-scenes footage of her taking the daring photos, giving followers a peek at her and her girlfriends enjoying Lady Gaga’s performance at the festival on April 11.

This isn’t the first time she put her body on display, as her social media is filled with shots showing off her abs and toned physique. In fact, last year she even made a light-hearted response to the backlash. "I just really need to admit this to you guys, I actually do have nipples," she said on TikTok.

But Charli’s talents go beyond her thirst traps as she's also made waves on Broadway. After a stint in the musical & Juliet from October 2024 to April 2025, she extended her engagement through September. She stars as Charmion in the dance-heavy role and took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the opportunity.