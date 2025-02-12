Dixie D'Amelio Shows Off Her Fit Figure in Crochet Bikini During Beach Day in Australia: Photos
Dixie D'Amelio nearly broke the internet with her latest Instagram post!
On Wednesday, February 12, the influencer took to the social media app with a series of stunning photos showing off her enviable bikini body during a beach day in Sydney, Australia.
Opting not to include a caption, D'Amelio let her pictures do the talking as she posed in front of a scenic ocean background while wearing a brown crochet two-piece bathing suit — which was only held together with a few dainty ties.
The brunette bombshell, 23, appeared to have just emerged from the waves, as her hair was wet and water dripped from her glowing skin.
For the beach photoshoot, D'Amelio accessorized with large aviator sunglasses and a massive gold pendant chain necklace. She also paired earrings, a ring and a bracelet with her summery style.
In the comments section of her post, many of D'Amelio's 20.1 million Instagram followers gushed over the "Be Happy" singer's drool-worthy photos.
"How do you look like that?" Dixie's sister, Charli D'Amelio, asked, as the siblings' mom, Heidi D'Amelio, expressed, "Australia looks soooo good on you! Have so much fun😘☀️."
Meanwhile, Barstool Sports' Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia declared, "you’re perfect miss Dixie," while influencer Alix Earle exclaimed, "HOT," and internet personality Natalie Mariduena said, "These pics.. are… insane??! I'm so jealous!! have the best time!!!"
"YESSSSSS ARE YOU KIDDING," a fan praised, as another admirer wrote, "DIXIE OMG YOU LOOK SO GOOD AHH❤️❤️."
While in Australia, Dixie reunited with her friend Emma Pillemer and the Emma Pills founder's sister, Ashley McClean, per an upload re-shared to her Instagram Story.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Dixie traveled to Australia days after spending time in New Orleans, La., for Super Bowl LIX.
The "Psycho" singer caused a stir on social media after she was spotted sitting next to Joe Burrow in a group photo with the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Miami Dolphins wide receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios and Alix, his girlfriend.
The picture was taken on Friday night, February 7, during the stars' appearances at the GQ Bowl.
While Braxton had his hand affectionately resting on Alix's thigh, Dixie and Joe showed no physical affection toward one another, as seen in a photo obtained by a news publication.
The Bengals quarterback and The D'Amelio Show star reportedly did not arrive to the party together, though the singular photo of the duo side by side was enough to send social media users down a rabbit hole.
"'Dixie? Joe Burrow?? Why is that a jump scare?" one person quipped in reaction to the image, as another referenced the quarterback's recent romance rumors with Olivia Ponton, snubbing: "This guys f------ all the TikTokers."
Daily Mail obtained a photo of Dixie, Joe, Braxton and Alix at the Madden Bowl in New Orleans.