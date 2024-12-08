Home > Photos > Charli D'Amelio PHOTOS Charli D'Amelio, 20, Shows Off Toned Abs in New Thirst Trap: Photos Source: MEGA Charli D'Amelio became famous after sharing dance videos on TikTok.

What is Charli D’Amelio’s workout routine?!? On Saturday, December 7, the TikTok star, 20, shared a series of stunning photos, including a selfie showing off her rock-hard abs.

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram Charli D'Amelio wore a black bra top, jeans and a gray cardigan in the new thirst trap.

In the image, the Broadway dancer wore a black bra top, jeans and a gray sweater with her stomach on full display. Additionally, the reality TV alum had her dark locks in a straight bob and wore a minimal makeup look. Elsewhere in the post, D’Amelio showed off her curves in a cropped T-shirt, which read “Take a Bite!.” She also uploaded a blurry photo in a tight black bandage dress.

“In time out,” D’Amelio penned alongside the sultry post. In response, fans couldn’t help but gush over the Dancing With the Stars winner.

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram Charli D'Amelio also shared a series of everyday stills from recently.

“AHHHH PRETTIEST,” one person penned, while another raved, “Absolutely beautiful 😻.” “I'm loving the bob,” one more individual added.

As OK! exclusively reported, D’Amelio last made headlines when she and sister Dixie D’Amelio reflected on their experience filming The D'Amelio Show, which aired for three seasons on Hulu before its cancelation in June. "It was fun for the time, but we don't want to go back to reality TV at this time," Dixie shared during the July interview. "We had fun, but we're happy to move forward and grow up in private a little bit."

Despite skyrocketing to fame on TikTok back in 2019, the siblings admitted they still aren’t “used” to their fame. "It's definitely not as scary now. We used to come here to Stew Leonard's and no cared!” Dixie said, referencing the grocery store in which the interview took place. “The people we've gotten to meet throughout all of this is something that was never expected, so when it happens, it's like this 'woah' moment."

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram 'In time out,' Charli D'Amelio captioned the sultry upload.

Charli then chimed in about dealing with her fame, "It's a lot of who you surround yourself with. Having the family altogether and being able to do this together is really nice because it takes the pressure off of just having one person do it all. Obviously, we have friends who didn't care who we were before this." She continued: "All of our hometown friends we still talk to! It helps us remain calm when there's so much craziness going on. We always want to feel like we're in the moment."

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram Charli and Dixie D'Amelio previously reflected on growing up while filming a reality TV show.