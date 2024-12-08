Charli D'Amelio, 20, Shows Off Toned Abs in New Thirst Trap: Photos
What is Charli D’Amelio’s workout routine?!?
On Saturday, December 7, the TikTok star, 20, shared a series of stunning photos, including a selfie showing off her rock-hard abs.
In the image, the Broadway dancer wore a black bra top, jeans and a gray sweater with her stomach on full display. Additionally, the reality TV alum had her dark locks in a straight bob and wore a minimal makeup look.
Elsewhere in the post, D’Amelio showed off her curves in a cropped T-shirt, which read “Take a Bite!.” She also uploaded a blurry photo in a tight black bandage dress.
“In time out,” D’Amelio penned alongside the sultry post.
In response, fans couldn’t help but gush over the Dancing With the Stars winner.
“AHHHH PRETTIEST,” one person penned, while another raved, “Absolutely beautiful 😻.”
“I'm loving the bob,” one more individual added.
- Dixie and Charli D'Amelio Are 'Happy' to 'Grow Up in Private' After Filming 3 Seasons of Their Reality Show: 'It Was Fun for the Time'
- HOT PICS! Camila Cabello, Melissa Gorga, Devin Booker And More Celebs Celebrate Art Basel 2024 in Miami
- 'What Happened to Her?': Brandi Glanville Causes Concern After Sharing Worrisome Photo of Her Face
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! exclusively reported, D’Amelio last made headlines when she and sister Dixie D’Amelio reflected on their experience filming The D'Amelio Show, which aired for three seasons on Hulu before its cancelation in June.
"It was fun for the time, but we don't want to go back to reality TV at this time," Dixie shared during the July interview. "We had fun, but we're happy to move forward and grow up in private a little bit."
Despite skyrocketing to fame on TikTok back in 2019, the siblings admitted they still aren’t “used” to their fame.
"It's definitely not as scary now. We used to come here to Stew Leonard's and no cared!” Dixie said, referencing the grocery store in which the interview took place. “The people we've gotten to meet throughout all of this is something that was never expected, so when it happens, it's like this 'woah' moment."
Charli then chimed in about dealing with her fame, "It's a lot of who you surround yourself with. Having the family altogether and being able to do this together is really nice because it takes the pressure off of just having one person do it all. Obviously, we have friends who didn't care who we were before this."
She continued: "All of our hometown friends we still talk to! It helps us remain calm when there's so much craziness going on. We always want to feel like we're in the moment."
Charli then revealed one of her bucket list collabs now that she’s started to meet many of her idols.
"I heard Billie Eilish started dancing again, so it would be a dream to get to dance with her," she said.