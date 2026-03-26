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Charli D’Amelio Poses Naked in Racy Throwback Photo From Halloween

Photo of Charli D’Amelio
Source: MEGA/@charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D’Amelio posed naked in a racy throwback photo of herself dressed as Cher during Halloween 2025.

March 26 2026, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

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Charli D’Amelio exposed everything in a spicy behind-the-scenes snap from a 2025 Halloween shoot.

The social media star, 21, posed completely naked, covering her chest with a long, sparkly silver wig, in a photo dump shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 25.

D’Amelio sat on her heels on top of a large glass table, with fairy wings attached to her back.

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Charli D'Amelio Dressed Up as Cher for Halloween

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Image of Charli D'Amelio channeled Cher with her costume.
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio channeled Cher with her costume.

A stylist appeared to be rubbing oil on her body as she prepared for the photograph, sporting dark eyeshadow.

D’Amelio previously debuted her revealing look — an ode to one of Cher’s most famous photoshoots — last October.

“‘You’ve probably noticed already that i’m dressed like a grown up.. i apologize to the academy, and i promise i will never do it again’ - cher part 1 of 3,” she quoted the singer. “The iconic Cher photographed by Harry Langdon.”

She dressed in several other Cher outfits for Halloween 2025 as well, including a plunging blue jumpsuit with silver boots and a sheer dress with white feathered accents.

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Charli D'Amelio Shares Behind the Scenes of Her Life on Social Media

Image of Charli D'Amelio is rumored to be estranged from her parents.
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio is rumored to be estranged from her parents.

Elsewhere in D’Amelio’s more recent Instagram carousel, she provided a glimpse at moments from her everyday life, whether standing in her kitchen carrying a large Prada tote bag, snacking on cheese fries and Red Bull, FaceTiming her friends or sitting on an airplane.

Toward the end of the post, the influencer paused for a mirror selfie as tears ran down her face. The following snapshot showed D’Amelio with a large bandage on her nose and bruises under her eyes.

“Whatever!” she captioned her photo dump.

D’Amelio’s friend and former Broadway costar Maya Boyd commented, “Ily baddie.”

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Is Charli D'Amelio Estranged From Her Parents?

Image of Charli D'Amelio teased fans with playful selfies on social media.
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio teased fans with playful selfies on social media.

The 21-year-old made headlines recently as social media users speculated there is tension between her and her parents.

"They seemed really toxic and pushed her to work so much," a source told the Daily Mail. "Her parents treated her like a cash cow. This is a teenager who was taken advantage of, for money, by her already rich parents, leaving her aggressively sexualised and massively hated online for having the maturity of a teenager.”

Image of Charli D'Amelio previously starred on 'The D'Amelio Show.'
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio previously starred on 'The D'Amelio Show.'

D’Amelio allegedly no longer follows parents Heidi and Marc on Instagram, despite starring alongside them in Season 3 of The D’Amelio Show in 2023.

"Ironically, they thought that the reality show was the right thing to do, but it showed a lot of issues the family have, and [their parents] are extremely fame-hungry," an insider dished. "They were constantly trying to force Charli to do things she didn't want to simply because it would bring in more money and fame. They honestly seemed way more desperate for fame and attention than Charli ever was, and it was them trying to push themselves as the next Kardashians."

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