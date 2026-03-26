Charli D’Amelio Poses Naked in Racy Throwback Photo From Halloween

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Charli D’Amelio exposed everything in a spicy behind-the-scenes snap from a 2025 Halloween shoot. The social media star, 21, posed completely naked, covering her chest with a long, sparkly silver wig, in a photo dump shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 25. D’Amelio sat on her heels on top of a large glass table, with fairy wings attached to her back.

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Charli D'Amelio Dressed Up as Cher for Halloween

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram Charli D'Amelio channeled Cher with her costume.

A stylist appeared to be rubbing oil on her body as she prepared for the photograph, sporting dark eyeshadow. D’Amelio previously debuted her revealing look — an ode to one of Cher’s most famous photoshoots — last October. “‘You’ve probably noticed already that i’m dressed like a grown up.. i apologize to the academy, and i promise i will never do it again’ - cher part 1 of 3,” she quoted the singer. “The iconic Cher photographed by Harry Langdon.” She dressed in several other Cher outfits for Halloween 2025 as well, including a plunging blue jumpsuit with silver boots and a sheer dress with white feathered accents.

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Charli D'Amelio Shares Behind the Scenes of Her Life on Social Media

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram Charli D'Amelio is rumored to be estranged from her parents.

Elsewhere in D’Amelio’s more recent Instagram carousel, she provided a glimpse at moments from her everyday life, whether standing in her kitchen carrying a large Prada tote bag, snacking on cheese fries and Red Bull, FaceTiming her friends or sitting on an airplane. Toward the end of the post, the influencer paused for a mirror selfie as tears ran down her face. The following snapshot showed D’Amelio with a large bandage on her nose and bruises under her eyes. “Whatever!” she captioned her photo dump. D’Amelio’s friend and former Broadway costar Maya Boyd commented, “Ily baddie.”

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Is Charli D'Amelio Estranged From Her Parents?

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram Charli D'Amelio teased fans with playful selfies on social media.

The 21-year-old made headlines recently as social media users speculated there is tension between her and her parents. "They seemed really toxic and pushed her to work so much," a source told the Daily Mail. "Her parents treated her like a cash cow. This is a teenager who was taken advantage of, for money, by her already rich parents, leaving her aggressively sexualised and massively hated online for having the maturity of a teenager.”

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram Charli D'Amelio previously starred on 'The D'Amelio Show.'