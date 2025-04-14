Charli XCX Shades Green Day at Coachella After-Party With 'Miss Should Be Headliner' Sash

Charli XCX shaded Green Day at a Coachella after-party, as she donned a 'Miss Should Be Headliner' sash.

Charli XCX had a huge year in 2024 with her 'Brat' album.

People took that as a dig at Green Day, given they were the headliner the night she performed.

The famous singer, whose Brat album exploded in 2024, posted pictures from the event in Indio, Calif. — one night after her stunning Coachella performance. Posing alongside friends and a DJ, Charli donned a sash that read “Miss Should Be Headliner.”

Charli XCX brought out Billie Eilish, Lorde and Troye Sivan during her Coachella performance.

“Please,” one user wrote, “as if she’s the same caliber as Gren Day and I’m not even that into Green Day.”

Another X member noted they “loathe” Green Day, but they’re “way bigger” than Charli is.

Some came to her defense, with one user stating, “Coachella letting Charli get this disrespected needs to be investigated… imagine picking Green Day over the future of pop.”

One supporter noted Charli “deserved that headline slot,” while another X user called her song “I Love It” “bigger then the entire career of Green Day.”