Charli XCX Shades Green Day at Coachella After-Party With 'Miss Should Be Headliner' Sash

Composite photo of Charli XCX and Green Day
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX shaded Green Day at a Coachella after-party, as she donned a 'Miss Should Be Headliner' sash.

By:

April 14 2025, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Charli XCX seemingly shaded Green Day while attending a Coachella after-party.

Photo of Charli XCX
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX had a huge year in 2024 with her 'Brat' album.

The famous singer, whose Brat album exploded in 2024, posted pictures from the event in Indio, Calif. — one night after her stunning Coachella performance. Posing alongside friends and a DJ, Charli donned a sash that read “Miss Should Be Headliner.”

People took that as a dig at Green Day, given they were the headliner the night she performed.

Photo of Charli XCX
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX brought out Billie Eilish, Lorde and Troye Sivan during her Coachella performance.

“Please,” one user wrote, “as if she’s the same caliber as Gren Day and I’m not even that into Green Day.”

Another X member noted they “loathe” Green Day, but they’re “way bigger” than Charli is.

Some came to her defense, with one user stating, “Coachella letting Charli get this disrespected needs to be investigated… imagine picking Green Day over the future of pop.”

One supporter noted Charli “deserved that headline slot,” while another X user called her song “I Love It” “bigger then the entire career of Green Day.”

Photo of Green Day
Source: MEGA

Green Day headlined Coachella the same day Charli XCX performed.

During her Coachella performance, Charli brought out Billie Eilish, Lorde and Troye Sivan, who all performed duets with her.

She also wrapped her concert with addressing if Brat Summer — which took the world by storm in 2024 — was done.

"Does this mean that Brat summer is finally over? a screen read at the end of her set. “Idk? Maybe? Yes coz duh it was already over like last year. Wait...was it? No??? I don't know who I am if it's over?? F---. Wait...I remembered...I'm Charli...and honestly I just want this moment to last forever. Please don't let it be over."

Photo of Charli XCX
Source: MEGA

Fans of Charli XCX are trying to figure out if Brat Summer is over.

Prior to her Coachella performance, a billboard surfaced with scribbles over the Brat album logo, which fans believe might be the star's way of moving onto her next era.

While Charli has not addressed critics of her sash, she clapped back at British network ITV in March after they allegedly expressed their distaste for her see-through ensemble.

After allegedly being criticized for wearing a sheer black Dilara Findikoglu gown, which displayed her bare chest, Charli stated the following during her award acceptance speech: “I’ve heard that [British broadcaster] ITV were complaining about my nipples. I feel like we’re in the era of free the nipple, though, right? They put the clap track on, cool. Thanks for being on my side.”

