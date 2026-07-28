Charli XCX Stuns as She Shows Off Cleavage in Black Bra: See the Hot Lingerie Photo
July 28 2026, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
Charli XCX is showing off once again!
On Monday, July 28, the "Apple" singer took to her Instagram to share a photo dump — with one snap catching more attention than the others.
For the sultry photo, Charli showed off her curves, posing in a stunning black lace bra and a pink silk skirt. Accessorizing with a simple silver necklace and a fun pair of sunnies, she left her black hair down as she placed her hands in her tresses.
She captioned the photo, "this week was cute and cooooool <333," before adding she had "caved" and released the "bside" of her new album Music, Fashion, Film on iTunes.
"Hottttt," wrote one fan, with another calling her a "BADDIE."
A third told Charli, "You are amazing."
"Cute skirt and bra!" a fourth commented about her outfit.
A fifth said, "You are the moment."
Throughout the rest of the carousel, Charli spent time with friends, posed for more solo shoots and appeared to be in the studio.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'I Really Was Not Expecting to Make This Album When I Did'
Charli has been keeping busy. Her sixth studio album, Brat, broke records and shot the singer into global fame.
After a year-long tour, she dabbled in acting, wrote the soundtrack for Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights and married The 1975's George Daniel.
Most recently, she released her newest album on July 24.
"I really was not expecting to make this album when I did. I thought I’d take a pause, live life, be at home making out with George or whatever and not doing much else, but then inspiration struck, and I had to follow it," she shared with her fans on Instagram.
'Charli Sort of Broke Dance Music'
She continued, "I’m a big believer in the idea that when your inner source throws something up from within you, you have to explore it. So I did — and this is what came out. I feel very lucky and appreciative to have collaborators who are always down for the ride."
In an interview with British Vogue, Charli played the interviewer a song called "Rock Music," featuring the lyrics: "I think the dancefloor is dead, so now we're making rock music."
“If I’d made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad,” she opened up.
During the chat, her husband declared, “Charli sort of broke dance music.”
"What’s interesting for me is to bend the possibilities of what my perspective on that could be...It’s not like I do it, then I take the weekend off to do hobbies or whatever,” she continued.