Charli XCX Stuns as She Shows Off Cleavage in Black Bra: See the Hot Lingerie Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Charli XCX is showing off once again! On Monday, July 28, the "Apple" singer took to her Instagram to share a photo dump — with one snap catching more attention than the others.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @charli_xcx/instagram Charli XCX wore a sexy lace bra and silk skirt for the recent photos.

For the sultry photo, Charli showed off her curves, posing in a stunning black lace bra and a pink silk skirt. Accessorizing with a simple silver necklace and a fun pair of sunnies, she left her black hair down as she placed her hands in her tresses. She captioned the photo, "this week was cute and cooooool <333," before adding she had "caved" and released the "bside" of her new album Music, Fashion, Film on iTunes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @charli_xcx/instagram The star's fans gushed over the singer in the comments section.

"Hottttt," wrote one fan, with another calling her a "BADDIE." A third told Charli, "You are amazing." "Cute skirt and bra!" a fourth commented about her outfit. A fifth said, "You are the moment." Throughout the rest of the carousel, Charli spent time with friends, posed for more solo shoots and appeared to be in the studio.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Really Was Not Expecting to Make This Album When I Did'

Source: @charli_xcx/instagram After her sixth album topped charts, Charli XCX thought she was going to 'take a pause.'

Charli has been keeping busy. Her sixth studio album, Brat, broke records and shot the singer into global fame. After a year-long tour, she dabbled in acting, wrote the soundtrack for Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights and married The 1975's George Daniel. Most recently, she released her newest album on July 24. "I really was not expecting to make this album when I did. I thought I’d take a pause, live life, be at home making out with George or whatever and not doing much else, but then inspiration struck, and I had to follow it," she shared with her fans on Instagram.

'Charli Sort of Broke Dance Music'

Source: MEGA Charli XCX claimed it would have been 'really sad' if she stuck to 'dance music.'