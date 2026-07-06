Charlie Kirk's Family and Widow Erika Share Statement as They Prepare to Hear Graphic New Evidence in Court Against Alleged Killer Tyler Robinson

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Erika Kirk released a personal statement on Monday, July 6, as she and her loved ones prepare to come face to face with Charlie Kirk's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, for the first time in court for a preliminary hearing. The message was from Erika, Charlie's sister, Mary, and his parents, Robert and Kathryn.

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Kirk Family Releases Statement

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram 'Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death,' Charlie Kirk's family expressed.

"Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," the note read. "We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives." "Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time," they added. "We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."

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Source: mega Tyler Robinson could face the death penalty if convicted of Charlie Kirk's murder.

Tyler was accused of fatally shooting Charlie in the neck on September 10, 2025 when the late right-wing activist was speaking at Utah Valley University for his Turning Point USA organization. Tyler was charged with seven felony counts, including aggravated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.

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Inside the Court Hearing

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram A report claimed there will likely be 'graphic' evidence presented.

In court, prosecutors will offer their DNA evidence linking Tyler to the crime. Witness statements and autopsy results are also expected to be discussed. In addition, a statement from Tyler's alleged lover is expected to be read. The hearing will be the first time Charlie's family sees Tyler, with an insider telling The Salt Lake Tribune that they plan to be a "unified support system." However, they may choose to leave the room when "graphic" new evidence is presented.

Inside Tyler Robinson's Alleged Confessions

Source: amy twiggs/facebook;facebook Tyler Robinson allegedly texted his lover that he 'had enough' of Charlie Kirk's 'hatred.'