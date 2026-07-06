Charlie Kirk's Family and Widow Erika Share Statement as They Prepare to Hear Graphic New Evidence in Court Against Alleged Killer Tyler Robinson
July 6 2026, Updated 11:04 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk released a personal statement on Monday, July 6, as she and her loved ones prepare to come face to face with Charlie Kirk's suspected killer, Tyler Robinson, for the first time in court for a preliminary hearing.
The message was from Erika, Charlie's sister, Mary, and his parents, Robert and Kathryn.
Kirk Family Releases Statement
"Charlie was a beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and father. Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children," the note read. "We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives."
"Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time," they added. "We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief."
Tyler was accused of fatally shooting Charlie in the neck on September 10, 2025 when the late right-wing activist was speaking at Utah Valley University for his Turning Point USA organization.
Tyler was charged with seven felony counts, including aggravated murder, which carries the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.
- Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Demands Speedy Trial and Accuses Suspected Shooter Tyler Robinson's Team of 'Causing Undue Delay'
- Erika Kirk Wants Public Transparency and Access to Evidence in Upcoming Trial of Husband Charlie’s Alleged Killer
- Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Tyler Robinson Was 'on a Mission' to 'Take Out' Right-Wing Activist, Handwritten Letter to His Lover Reveals
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Inside the Court Hearing
In court, prosecutors will offer their DNA evidence linking Tyler to the crime. Witness statements and autopsy results are also expected to be discussed. In addition, a statement from Tyler's alleged lover is expected to be read.
The hearing will be the first time Charlie's family sees Tyler, with an insider telling The Salt Lake Tribune that they plan to be a "unified support system." However, they may choose to leave the room when "graphic" new evidence is presented.
Inside Tyler Robinson's Alleged Confessions
As OK! reported, Tyler has yet to enter a plea since being arrested for the crime last year.
It's believed that Tyler brought a rifle to the TPUSA event and shot the father-of-two while positioned on a nearby rooftop. Alleged text messages from Tyler told his lover, who is transgender, about his plans.
"If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry," Tyler allegedly wrote. "I left the house this morning on a mission. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it."
In another message, when asked why he pulled the trigger, Tyler allegedly confessed, "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated out."
Tyler turned himself in after his parents saw he was named as the main suspect.