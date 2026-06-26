Charlie Kirk Murder Trial: Accused Killer Tyler Robinson's Request to Dismiss Death Penalty Denied by Judge
June 26 2026, Updated 12:26 p.m. ET
Tyler Robinson's request to dismiss the death penalty in his trial for allegedly murdering Charlie Kirk was denied by Judge Tony Graf Jr., a new report revealed.
The decision was announced in Utah on Friday, June 26, with Robinson attending the hearing virtually.
Robinson, 23, was accused of fatally shooting Kirk in the neck in September 2025 at Utah Valley University. He was charged with seven felony counts, with aggravated murder being the one that carries the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.
What Was Tyler Robinson Charged With?
Inside the Ordeal
As OK! reported, Robinson allegedly confessed to pulling the trigger in a letter to his lover, who is transgender.
"If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry," he allegedly wrote. "I left the house this morning on a mission. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it."
"I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together," he continued, per court documents.
Robinson also allegedly texted Twiggs that he was sick of conservative Kirk's "hatred."
- Charlie Kirk's Murder Case: Judge Denies Suspected Shooter Tyler Robinson's Request to Dismiss Local Prosecutor
- Tyler Robinson Faces Death Penalty in First Court Appearance Over Charlie Kirk's Murder
- Is Charlie Kirk's Alleged Killer Getting the Death Penalty? Prosecutors Confirm Intent to Seek Capital Punishment Against Suspect Tyler Robinson
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Will the Trial Be Made Public?
Robinson surrendered to authorities after the killing once his parents saw his photo on TV naming him as the prime suspect.
There have been endless delays to the trial. In April, a hearing was held to decide whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. Robinson wants them banned, as his legal team believes a public trial will lead to bias and an unfair trial.
"The predominant purpose being served by the live stream coverage has not been the educational reporting of the court proceedings, but rather advertising profit, sensationalism, political agendas, and, most prominently, the vilification of Mr. Robinson," his attorneys wrote in their statement.
On the other hand, Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, 37, requested cameras be permitted.
"Without meaningful access to those proceedings, the public will be unable to directly observe and evaluate the evidence presented," Erika's legal team stated. "In the absence of transparency, speculation, misinformation and conspiracy theories are likely to proliferate, eroding public confidence in the judicial process."