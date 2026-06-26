Charlie Kirk Murder Trial: Accused Killer Tyler Robinson's Request to Dismiss Death Penalty Denied by Judge

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Tyler Robinson's request to dismiss the death penalty in his trial for allegedly murdering Charlie Kirk was denied by Judge Tony Graf Jr., a new report revealed. The decision was announced in Utah on Friday, June 26, with Robinson attending the hearing virtually. Robinson, 23, was accused of fatally shooting Kirk in the neck in September 2025 at Utah Valley University. He was charged with seven felony counts, with aggravated murder being the one that carries the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.

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What Was Tyler Robinson Charged With?

Source: tyler robinson/facebook Tyler Robinson was accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk.

He was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child, two counts of obstruction of justice and two counts of witness tampering. Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

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Inside the Ordeal

Source: Amy Twiggs/Facebook; Facebook Tyler Robinson allegedly confessed to the shooting in a letter to his lover.

As OK! reported, Robinson allegedly confessed to pulling the trigger in a letter to his lover, who is transgender. "If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry," he allegedly wrote. "I left the house this morning on a mission. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it." "I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you. I wish we could have lived in a world where this did not feel necessary. I wish I could have stayed for you and lived our lives together," he continued, per court documents. Robinson also allegedly texted Twiggs that he was sick of conservative Kirk's "hatred."

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Will the Trial Be Made Public?

Source: mega Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at an event for his Turning Point USA organization.

Robinson surrendered to authorities after the killing once his parents saw his photo on TV naming him as the prime suspect. There have been endless delays to the trial. In April, a hearing was held to decide whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom. Robinson wants them banned, as his legal team believes a public trial will lead to bias and an unfair trial. "The predominant purpose being served by the live stream coverage has not been the educational reporting of the court proceedings, but rather advertising profit, sensationalism, political agendas, and, most prominently, the vilification of Mr. Robinson," his attorneys wrote in their statement.

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Charlie Kirk's widow wants cameras allowed in the courtroom for the trial.