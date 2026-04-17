Charlie Kirk's Alleged Murderer Tyler Robinson Appears in Court and Begs Judge to Ban Cameras From Trial While Widow Erika Demands the Opposite
April 17 2026, Updated 2:46 p.m. ET
Charlie Kirk's alleged murderer, Tyler Robinson, is in a Provo, Utah, court on Friday, April 17, before his case goes to trial — and the hearing is being captured via a live stream.
According to reports, Robinson and his lawyers are asking the judge to ban cameras from the courtroom, as they believe letting the public in will lead to more media bias and won't allow for a fair trial.
Tyler Robinson Appears in Court
"The predominant purpose being served by the live stream coverage has not been the educational reporting of the court proceedings, but rather advertising profit, sensationalism, political agendas, and, most prominently, the vilification of Mr. Robinson," his attorneys wrote in their statement.
They pointed to one instance on December 11, 2025, which marked the suspected shooter's first time appearing in a courtroom. Following that hearing, a headline suggested via "lip reading analysis" that he confessed to killing the right-wing political activist that September.
The article claimed Robinson, 23, appeared to say in court, "I think about the shooting daily."
Robinson's team previously argued that showing the graphic video footage of the podcast host being fatally shot in the neck on the campus of Utah Valley University could sway jurors.
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Erika Kirk Requests Full 'Transparency' in the Trial
Meanwhile, Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, 37, requested cameras be permitted at the trial.
"Without meaningful access to those proceedings, the public will be unable to directly observe and evaluate the evidence presented," Erika's legal team previously said. "In the absence of transparency, speculation, misinformation and conspiracy theories are likely to proliferate, eroding public confidence in the judicial process."
What Was Tyler Robinson Charged With?
Tyler has not yet entered a plea in the case after being arrested and charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, two counts of witness tampering, two counts of obstruction of justice, three counts of victim targeting enhancement and one count of violence committed in the presence of a child.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
In leaked alleged text messages, Tyler confessed to his roommate and rumored lover that he was the one who fatally shot Charlie.
Tyler allegedly told them he "had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."
The political activist was known for sharing controversial views, such as being against abortion and transgender rights.