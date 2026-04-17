Charlie Kirk's Alleged Murderer Tyler Robinson Appears in Court and Begs Judge to Ban Cameras From Trial While Widow Erika Demands the Opposite

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Charlie Kirk's alleged murderer, Tyler Robinson, is in a Provo, Utah, court on Friday, April 17, before his case goes to trial — and the hearing is being captured via a live stream. According to reports, Robinson and his lawyers are asking the judge to ban cameras from the courtroom, as they believe letting the public in will lead to more media bias and won't allow for a fair trial.

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Tyler Robinson Appears in Court

Source: @kutv2news/youtube Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, wants cameras banned from the courtroom when he goes to trial.

"The predominant purpose being served by the live stream coverage has not been the educational reporting of the court proceedings, but rather advertising profit, sensationalism, political agendas, and, most prominently, the vilification of Mr. Robinson," his attorneys wrote in their statement.

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Source: mega Tyler Robinson's attorneys claimed live streams of the hearings escalate 'political agendas' and the vilification of the suspected shooter.

They pointed to one instance on December 11, 2025, which marked the suspected shooter's first time appearing in a courtroom. Following that hearing, a headline suggested via "lip reading analysis" that he confessed to killing the right-wing political activist that September. The article claimed Robinson, 23, appeared to say in court, "I think about the shooting daily." Robinson's team previously argued that showing the graphic video footage of the podcast host being fatally shot in the neck on the campus of Utah Valley University could sway jurors.

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Erika Kirk Requests Full 'Transparency' in the Trial

Source: mega Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, wants cameras to be allowed in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, 37, requested cameras be permitted at the trial. "Without meaningful access to those proceedings, the public will be unable to directly observe and evaluate the evidence presented," Erika's legal team previously said. "In the absence of transparency, speculation, misinformation and conspiracy theories are likely to proliferate, eroding public confidence in the judicial process."

What Was Tyler Robinson Charged With?

Source: @kutv2news/youtube Tyler Robinson has not entered a plea.