Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika All Smiles as She Declares 'My Husband's Voice Will Live on' During Latest Podcast Episode

Charlie Kirk’s widow, , is keeping her late husband’s legacy alive. On Friday, September 26, the mom-of-two hosted “The Charlie Kirk Show" and opened with a powerful message, assuring fans the platform will carry on.

Source: Charlie Kirk/YouTube Erika Kirk appeared on 'The Charlie Kirk Show' following his death.

“‘The Charlie Kirk Show’ is not going anywhere,” she said, making it clear the podcast will keep rolling out episodes. “My husband’s voice will live on. The show will go on. We will have rotating hosts, rotating casts, rotating people coming on. It is going to be continually the north star of the conservative movement, of the voice of the youth, of the voice of the base, and that will not end,” she added.

During the episode, Erika was all smiles as she reflected on Charlie’s impact on the community, sharing how her mother once compared him to being the Rush Limbaugh of his generation. She also vowed to carry on his American Comeback Tour at college campuses, emphasizing that Turning Point USA — which she is now the CEO of — is pushing forward “full steam ahead” with more projects than she “could ever dream of.”

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk's widow promised the podcast would continue with rotating hosts and guests.

“We’ll never be silenced,” she emphasized. “That’s why continuing his platform in a beautiful, honorable way will reinforce that he will never be silenced. My husband’s voice will go on.”

Source: @C-SPAN/YouTube Erika Kirk said she forgives Tyler Robinson as 'it is what Charlie would do.'

Just over a week earlier, Erika gave a moving speech at Charlie’s funeral, even extending grace to Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of killing him. “That young man — I forgive him,” she told the crowd. “The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love. It’s always love,” she continued, drawing a standing ovation.

Source: MEGA;@mrserikakirk/Instagram At Charlie Kirk's funeral, Erika forgave the man accused of killing her husband.

She also shared the heartbreaking moment she learned of her husband’s death. “When you say, ‘Here I am, lord, use me,’ God will take you up on that. And he did with Charlie,” Erika said, wiping away tears. "11 days ago, God accepted that total surrender from my husband and then called him to his side. On the afternoon of September 10, I arrived at a Utah hospital to do the unthinkable: To look directly at my husband's murdered body. I saw the wound that ended his life, I felt everything you would expect to feel. I felt shock, I felt horror and a level of heartache that I didn't even know existed. But there was something else, too. Even in death I could see the man that I love. I could see the single gray hair on the side of his head, which I never told him about — now he knows, sorry baby."

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk described the heartbreaking moment she saw Charlie’s body at the hospital.