Donald Trump Makes Weird Face as He Affectionately Hugs Erika Kirk During Her Husband Charlie's Memorial Service: Watch
Sept. 22 2025, Published 3:47 p.m. ET
Did Donald Trump forget where he was for a second? The president's facial expressions at Charlie Kirk's memorial service are being mocked online after videos went viral of him hugging the late right-wing political activist's wife, Erika Kirk, at the stadium event in Arizona.
On Sunday, September 21, President Trump delivered a speech behind bulletproof glass while on stage at State Farm Arena for a remembrance ceremony held in honor of Charlie — who was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University.
After concluding his remarks, Donald asked the crowd to welcome Erika onto the stage, as the song "God Bless America" played over the loudspeakers.
What would have been a sweet moment turned into Donald becoming the subject of mockery after he struck a strange face as Erika cried on his shoulder.
After she walked across the stage in a white blazer and pants set, she and Donald extended their arms out toward one another before the POTUS leaned in to give her a kiss on each cheek.
Erika then rested her head on the Republican leader's shoulder as Donald patted her arm before putting his hand at his side.
Erika wasn't finished with her hug, however, as she continued to squeeze the U.S. commander-in-chief — causing Donald to lift his arm back up and hug the widow tighter while making a weird face toward the crowd.
President Trump kissed Erika's cheek again before escorting her to the podium, where Donald rubbed her back to seemingly try calming the mom-of-two down and gave a thumbs up to the audience as the duo lip-synced along to the patriotic song.
Erika proceeded to rest her forehead on Donald's cheek before holding her hand up to the sky and appearing to make the American Sign Language gesture for "I love you."
The moment Erika and President Trump shared on stage sent critics into a frenzy, with many finding the encounter a bit strange.
Donald Trump's Interaction With Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Goes Viral
"This is one of the weirdest interactions I’ve ever seen I think," one person declared, as another admitted, "I’m VERY uncomfortable."
"The way she hugged him like he was Santa Claus 🤭," a third individual quipped, while a fourth claimed: "Even Trump thinks it’s weird how much she’s touching him."
"One of the weirdest embraces," a fifth social media user said, as someone else asked, "why are they so touchy?"
Fans of the president and the Kirks defended the interaction, however, with one supporter insisting: "He’s like a father figure. Stop it people."
"These comments are so disappointing," a second fan noted. "For her sake, her husband just died, her kids no longer have their father. Trump doing that is such a blessing, she looks like she was in need of that hug. Y'all are disgusting."