or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Makes Weird Face as He Affectionately Hugs Erika Kirk During Her Husband Charlie's Memorial Service: Watch

Composite photo of Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk.
Source: MEGA; @nbcnews/TikTok; @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Donald Trump gave Erika Kirk a kiss on both cheeks and a long hug while on stage at Charlie Kirk's memorial service.

Profile Image

Sept. 22 2025, Published 3:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Did Donald Trump forget where he was for a second? The president's facial expressions at Charlie Kirk's memorial service are being mocked online after videos went viral of him hugging the late right-wing political activist's wife, Erika Kirk, at the stadium event in Arizona.

On Sunday, September 21, President Trump delivered a speech behind bulletproof glass while on stage at State Farm Arena for a remembrance ceremony held in honor of Charlie — who was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University.

After concluding his remarks, Donald asked the crowd to welcome Erika onto the stage, as the song "God Bless America" played over the loudspeakers.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump was trolled by social media users for making a weird face while hugging Erika Kirk.
Source: @nbcnews/TikTok

Donald Trump was trolled by social media users for making a weird face while hugging Erika Kirk.

What would have been a sweet moment turned into Donald becoming the subject of mockery after he struck a strange face as Erika cried on his shoulder.

After she walked across the stage in a white blazer and pants set, she and Donald extended their arms out toward one another before the POTUS leaned in to give her a kiss on each cheek.

Erika then rested her head on the Republican leader's shoulder as Donald patted her arm before putting his hand at his side.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nbcnews/TikTok

Erika wasn't finished with her hug, however, as she continued to squeeze the U.S. commander-in-chief — causing Donald to lift his arm back up and hug the widow tighter while making a weird face toward the crowd.

President Trump kissed Erika's cheek again before escorting her to the podium, where Donald rubbed her back to seemingly try calming the mom-of-two down and gave a thumbs up to the audience as the duo lip-synced along to the patriotic song.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Donald Trump and Erika Kirk both spoke at Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday, September 21.
Source: @nbcnews/TikTok

Donald Trump and Erika Kirk both spoke at Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday, September 21.

Erika proceeded to rest her forehead on Donald's cheek before holding her hand up to the sky and appearing to make the American Sign Language gesture for "I love you."

The moment Erika and President Trump shared on stage sent critics into a frenzy, with many finding the encounter a bit strange.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Interaction With Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Goes Viral

Image of Donald Trump and Erika Kirk stood behind bulletproof glass at Charlie Kirk's memorial service.
Source: @nbcnews/TikTok

Donald Trump and Erika Kirk stood behind bulletproof glass at Charlie Kirk's memorial service.

"This is one of the weirdest interactions I’ve ever seen I think," one person declared, as another admitted, "I’m VERY uncomfortable."

"The way she hugged him like he was Santa Claus 🤭," a third individual quipped, while a fourth claimed: "Even Trump thinks it’s weird how much she’s touching him."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University.

"One of the weirdest embraces," a fifth social media user said, as someone else asked, "why are they so touchy?"

Fans of the president and the Kirks defended the interaction, however, with one supporter insisting: "He’s like a father figure. Stop it people."

"These comments are so disappointing," a second fan noted. "For her sake, her husband just died, her kids no longer have their father. Trump doing that is such a blessing, she looks like she was in need of that hug. Y'all are disgusting."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.