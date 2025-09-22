Politics Donald Trump Makes Weird Face as He Affectionately Hugs Erika Kirk During Her Husband Charlie's Memorial Service: Watch Source: MEGA; @nbcnews/TikTok; @mrserikakirk/Instagram Donald Trump gave Erika Kirk a kiss on both cheeks and a long hug while on stage at Charlie Kirk's memorial service. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 22 2025, Published 3:47 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: @nbcnews/TikTok Donald Trump was trolled by social media users for making a weird face while hugging Erika Kirk.

What would have been a sweet moment turned into Donald becoming the subject of mockery after he struck a strange face as Erika cried on his shoulder. After she walked across the stage in a white blazer and pants set, she and Donald extended their arms out toward one another before the POTUS leaned in to give her a kiss on each cheek. Erika then rested her head on the Republican leader's shoulder as Donald patted her arm before putting his hand at his side.

@nbcnews President Trump wrapped up his speech at Charlie Kirk's memorial by calling Kirk's wife, Erika, back up to the stage and the two shared a hug. ♬ original sound - nbcnews - nbcnews Source: @nbcnews/TikTok

Erika wasn't finished with her hug, however, as she continued to squeeze the U.S. commander-in-chief — causing Donald to lift his arm back up and hug the widow tighter while making a weird face toward the crowd. President Trump kissed Erika's cheek again before escorting her to the podium, where Donald rubbed her back to seemingly try calming the mom-of-two down and gave a thumbs up to the audience as the duo lip-synced along to the patriotic song.

Source: @nbcnews/TikTok Donald Trump and Erika Kirk both spoke at Charlie Kirk's memorial service on Sunday, September 21.

Erika proceeded to rest her forehead on Donald's cheek before holding her hand up to the sky and appearing to make the American Sign Language gesture for "I love you." The moment Erika and President Trump shared on stage sent critics into a frenzy, with many finding the encounter a bit strange.

Source: @nbcnews/TikTok Donald Trump and Erika Kirk stood behind bulletproof glass at Charlie Kirk's memorial service.

"This is one of the weirdest interactions I’ve ever seen I think," one person declared, as another admitted, "I’m VERY uncomfortable." "The way she hugged him like he was Santa Claus 🤭," a third individual quipped, while a fourth claimed: "Even Trump thinks it’s weird how much she’s touching him."

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University.