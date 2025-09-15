NEWS Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Wants Taylor Swift Concert to 'Look Like Nothing' Compared to Husband's Celebration of Life Event in Arizona Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram; MEGA Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, vowed to not let her husband's 'legacy die.' Rebecca Friedman Sept. 15 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

"Look What You Made Me Do" might be Erika Kirk's new anthem, as she's using the magnitude of Taylor Swift concerts as inspiration for an event honoring her late husband, Charlie Kirk. Just two days after her spouse was assassinated while speaking at a Turning Point USA event in Utah, Charlie's widow instructed her staffers to make his celebration of life ceremony at Arizona's State Farm Stadium bigger than the singer's concert was when she kicked off the Eras Tour in Glendale, Ariz., in 2023, which was attended by approximately 70,000 fans.

Charlie Kirk's organization Turning Point USA is hosting a celebration of life event on September 21.

"Last night Erika gave us specific direction: 'I want the Taylor Swift concert to look like nothing compared to this.' As a Swiftie I know what that means and what the challenge is. Buy your flights. Let’s go," right-wing podcast host Alex Clark — who works for Charlie's organization Turning Point USA — wrote via X on Saturday, September 13. Clark's message came as she re-shared a Turning Point USA post providing information about the event. "Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend. The morning of Sunday, September 21, at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, AZ," the upload read.

Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Breaks Silence on Husband's Assassination

Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, broke silence just two days after her husband was assassinated.

Erika's message to Turning Point USA employees came on the same night she broke silence on her husband's passing. The mourning widow hosted a press conference on Charlie's YouTube channel, as she spoke out for the very first time since the father of her two young children was shot dead with one single bullet to the neck on Wednesday, September 10.

Charlie Kirk's wife spoke from a podium inside of her husband's recording studio.

"You have no idea the fire you have ignited within his wife, the cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," she declared on Friday. "To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die." Erika continued: "It won't. I refuse to let that happen. … No one will ever forget my husband's name. And I will make sure of it. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever. My husband's mission will not end. Not even for a moment."

Charlie and Erika Kirk married in 2021 and share two children.