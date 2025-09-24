Charlie Sheen Explains How He Slept With 47,000 Women in Bombshell Confession

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen explained how he slept with 47,000 women when he appeared on the “Impaulsive” podcast with Logan Paul and Mike Majlak. When Majlak asked Sheen whether “the degen” a.k.a. degeneratism — something Sheen had previously referred to as “tiger blood” — is in his system and how this drove him to take on the crazy things he’s gone through in his life, Sheen claimed there wasn’t a one factor he could put his finger on.

Charlie Sheen opens up about how he's slept with over 47,000 women and lost his virginity to an escort at 15

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen said his choices weren't 'as compiled or as condense' as Mike Majlak laid out.

“It wasn’t as compiled or as condensed as you just laid it out,” Sheen shared. “It was more about navigating/encountering each situation/scenario as they presented themselves.” “And based on what the headspace was going into it was kind of what that drove… the result I was looking for,” he added. Sheen also referred to his book, citing a line that says, “Don’t wear hamburger pants on safari and not expect to be attacked by a lion.”

Charlie Sheen Admitted to Sleeping With Men

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen recently admitted to sleeping with men in the past.

With his book and documentary having been released, Sheen made a bombshell confession he had sexual encounters with men. “I flipped the menu over,” he wrote in his memoir, The Book of Sheen. He also said it was “f------ liberating” to “just talk about this stuff” in the documentary on Netflix, aka Charlie Sheen.

Charlie Sheen Stated a Lot of His Sexual Encounters With Men Were 'Fun'

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen began experimenting with men when he started smoking crack cocaine.

“It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he shared. As for when he began experimenting with men, Sheen revealed it was when he started smoking crack cocaine. "That's what started it," he told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in an interview on September 5. “That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from? Why did that happen?’ — and then just finally being like, 'So what?'” “Some of it was weird,” he added. “A lot of it was f----- fun, and life goes on.”

Charlie Sheen Was Extorted Over His Sexual Encounters With Men

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen said he was 'held hostage' for years by not admitting he slept with men.