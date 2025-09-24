Charlie Sheen Explains How He Slept With 47,000 Women in Bombshell Confession
Sept. 24 2025, Published 3:35 p.m. ET
Charlie Sheen explained how he slept with 47,000 women when he appeared on the “Impaulsive” podcast with Logan Paul and Mike Majlak.
When Majlak asked Sheen whether “the degen” a.k.a. degeneratism — something Sheen had previously referred to as “tiger blood” — is in his system and how this drove him to take on the crazy things he’s gone through in his life, Sheen claimed there wasn’t a one factor he could put his finger on.
“It wasn’t as compiled or as condensed as you just laid it out,” Sheen shared. “It was more about navigating/encountering each situation/scenario as they presented themselves.”
“And based on what the headspace was going into it was kind of what that drove… the result I was looking for,” he added. Sheen also referred to his book, citing a line that says, “Don’t wear hamburger pants on safari and not expect to be attacked by a lion.”
Charlie Sheen Admitted to Sleeping With Men
With his book and documentary having been released, Sheen made a bombshell confession he had sexual encounters with men.
“I flipped the menu over,” he wrote in his memoir, The Book of Sheen.
He also said it was “f------ liberating” to “just talk about this stuff” in the documentary on Netflix, aka Charlie Sheen.
- Charlie Sheen 'Can't Debate' Anything Costar Jon Cryer Said About His Drug Addiction in New Documentary: 'Really Insightful'
- Tim Allen Recalls Being An 'Eff Up' In His Youth, Looks Back On Two-Year Prison Sentence In His 20s
- Zachary Levi Reveals He Struggled With His Mental Health While Starring On 'Chuck,' Felt Like 'A Puppet'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Charlie Sheen Stated a Lot of His Sexual Encounters With Men Were 'Fun'
“It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he shared.
As for when he began experimenting with men, Sheen revealed it was when he started smoking crack cocaine.
"That's what started it," he told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in an interview on September 5. “That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from? Why did that happen?’ — and then just finally being like, 'So what?'”
“Some of it was weird,” he added. “A lot of it was f----- fun, and life goes on.”
Charlie Sheen Was Extorted Over His Sexual Encounters With Men
Sheen also shared that over the years, people threatened to release the information publicly, and he ended up giving them money to buy their silence.
"It did come with a tremendous amount of extortion," he told Strahan. "And so at the time, I was just like, 'Alright, let's just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away.'"
After feeling “held hostage” for years, he made the decision to put everything out there and let things work themselves out.
“I just need to be free of that,” he said. “And then see how the world feels if people know that stuff. Because I've written a story all these years about, 'Oh jeez, if I ever reveal that, then this has to be how I'd be dealt with, how I'd be treated, how they'd feel.'"