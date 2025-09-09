NEWS Charlie Sheen Recalls Losing Virginity to 'Gorgeous' Vegas Escort Named Candy Who Was 'a Great Deal for the Price' Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen wrote about losing his virginity to a Las Vegas escort named Candy in his new book. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 9 2025, Published 3:34 p.m. ET

Charlie Sheen revealed when and how he lost his virginity in his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, which came out on September 9. He got intimate for the first time during his sophomore year of high school with a “gorgeous red-headed Vegas escort named Candy” after he and his friend Joey “borrowed” his dad Martin Sheen’s wallet.

Charlie Sheen Says His Las Vegas Escort Asked for Dad Martin Sheen's Autograph

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen said the escort he lost his virginity to 'responded with a level of physical generosity neither of us knew existed.'

Candy “responded with a level of physical generosity neither of us knew existed,” Charlie wrote. “She was Ann-Margret in her prime with a Mastercard swiper. (I didn’t care that the swipe took longer than the s--.),” he continued. “It was everything I’d hoped for, it was everything I could have imagined.” After they were done, he claimed Candy asked if he could “wake dad up for an autograph.” “For the record, I went first,” he added.

Charlie Sheen's Father Found Out About Him Sleeping With an Escort

Source: MEGA Martin Sheen gave Charlie Sheen a two-hour talk after he found out he lost his virginity to an escort.

Martin ended up finding out what happened and gave his son a two-hour talk about “s-- vs. love.” “I kept stressing how gorgeous Candy was and what a great deal dad and I both got for the price,” Charlie wrote. “The look on his face told me we were done.” Being intimate with women isn’t the only thing Charlie got candid about, as he also opened up in his memoir and upcoming Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, about sleeping with men.

What Made Charlie Sheen Sleep With Men?

Source: Good Morning America/YouTube Charlie Sheen talked about sleeping with men on 'Good Morning America.'

“I flipped the menu over,” he said in the book. He also claimed it was “f------ liberating” to “just talk about this stuff” in the documentary. “It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he shared. Charlie began pursuing men when he started smoking crack cocaine. "That's what started it," he told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in an interview on September 5. “That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from? Why did that happen?’ — and then just finally being like, 'So what?'”

Charlie Sheen Paid Off People to Stay Quiet About His Trysts With Men

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen paid off people to stay quiet about his encounters with men.