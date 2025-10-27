or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Charlie Sheen
NEWS

Charlie Sheen Suggests Ex-Wife Denise Richards 'Still Loves' Him Years After Divorce: 'Nice to Hear That'

Photo of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen alluded that his ex-wife Denise Richards still 'loves' him after she made an appearance on his Netflix documentary 'Aka Charlie Sheen.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 27 2025, Updated 6:26 p.m. ET

Charlie Sheen is looking back at his marriage to Denise Richards fondly, alluding that the love between them is still there.

Sheen, 60, made an appearance on the “Club Random” podcast on Monday, October 27, where he spoke to host Bill Maher about his Netflix documentary, Aka Charlie Sheen, which hit the streaming service last month.

Charlie Sheen Alluded to Ex Denise Richards Still 'Loving' Him

Photo of Charlie Sheen hinted that Denise Richards still loved him years after their divorce.
Source: Club Random/YouTube

Charlie Sheen hinted that Denise Richards still loved him years after their divorce.

“I also remember from the documentary Denise Richards saying ‘He’s not at all what people think,’” Maher, 69, told Sheen, who responded, “It was nice to hear that.”

Richards, 54, and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006, welcoming two daughters during their nearly seven-year marriage. Although their relationship had been rocky in the past, the pair has put on a united front in recent years, with the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum making a cameo in his documentary.

Denise Richards Appeared in Charlie Sheen's Netflix Documentary

Photo of Charlie Sheen agreed that his ex-wife probably still 'loved' him.
Source: Club Random/YouTube

Charlie Sheen agreed his ex-wife probably still 'loved' him.

“It was very sincere. I mean, she was blubbering at the time,” Maher said of Richards' appearance in the documentary. “I feel like, you know, she obviously still loves you.”

Sheen agreed, replying, “Yeah,” as Maher remarked, “Love is eternal. Passion is often not.”

Charlie Sheen

Denise Richard Recalled 'Three Stages' of Her Romance With Charlie Sheen

Photo of Denise Richards recalled three stages of her relationship to Charlie Sheen.
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards recalled three stages of her relationship to Charlie Sheen.

During the documentary, Richards recalled the “three stages” of her marriage to the Two and a Half Men actor. "It’s the time I met him and married him, then my divorce and then the aftermath of it,” she told producers. “I’m sorry to get so f------ emotional about it because it was a lot, and I’ve had to f------ hold it together.”

She continued, “I did want us to just pretend like everything was fine in front of the kids. It’s not their fault we got divorced. They didn’t ask to be born into a broken family. They didn’t ask to be born into a family that is super public and all this s---.”

Charlie Sheen Confessed He Still Feels 'Awful' About the Divorce

Photo of Charlie Sheen confessed to having regrets about his marriage to Denise Richards.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen confessed to having regrets about his marriage to Denise Richards.

Sheen admitted that he made their relationship “a lot more difficult than it needed to be" and felt "awful about that to this day."

Richards is currently in the middle of a legal battle with her estranged husband, Aaron Phypers. Phypers filed for divorce from the actress on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences" after six years of marriage. Court documents listed their separation date as July 4.

