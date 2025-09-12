'It's Hoarding': Denise Richards' Ex-Husband Aaron Phypers Reveals Shocking Condition of California Home as Messy Divorce Rages On

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards’ split from Aaron Phypers is getting messier by the day. On Thursday, September 11, the 52-year-old businessman gave cameras an inside look at their $3.5 million rented home in Calabasas, Calif., claiming Richards left him surrounded by chaos. According to Phypers, the actress abandoned her dogs and turned the property into what he described as a “hoarder house.”

Source: INSIDE EDITION The businessman claimed that he is living in downstairs with his family and Denise Richards' '15 dogs.'

Footage showed the ex-couple’s trashed bedroom, including stained carpets, while Phypers pointed out overstuffed closets packed with pricey pieces. “There are hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of vintage clothing in here,” he said. “It’s riddled with moths.” The cameras then panned to a bathroom sink cluttered with beauty products. “[She] buys makeup and keeps buying makeup and gets more makeup,” Phypers claimed.

Source: Inside Edtiion/YouTube

Despite the condition of the home, Phypers said he can’t move or toss anything because it all belongs to the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star. Instead, he’s been living downstairs with his parents, brother and the “15 dogs” he alleged Richards left behind. “I don’t know if it’s hoarding, it’s something,” he said, even alleging Richards once kept “36 dogs” inside the house.

Source: INSIDE EDITION Aaron Phypers claimed the reality star left their California home in a 'hoarder-like' state.

In August, she also released her own photos of the California property and filed a complaint asking the court to order Phypers and his family to move out. In her filing, Richards claimed, “Aaron and his parents and brother have severely damaged the [property] and left the house in a state of disarray.” She added, “I was shocked at the condition of the home, having not lived there for over two years.”

Source: INSIDE EDITION Denise Richards previously accused Aaron Phypers and his family of trashing the property.

Phypers said the home’s flooring had to be removed for health reasons. “We had to rip up the carpet because you couldn’t breathe in the room, it was that disgusting. I had my brother rip up carpet because it was super saturated with p--- and fecal matter,” he said.

Source: INSIDE EDITION Denise Richards allegedly included her estranged husband's 84-year-old mom, Patricia Phypers, in her witness list.

Phypers officially filed for divorce on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences" after six years of marriage. Court documents listed their separation date as July 4. Days later, Richards accused him of physical abuse on multiple occasions, leading to a temporary restraining order. Phypers denied the allegations, calling them “completely false and deeply hurtful.”

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers officially filed for divorce on July 7.

In his latest interview, he was shown a photo of Richards with visible bruising, but he dismissed it. “It looks like makeup,” he told Inside Edition. “I did not cause a black eye, bruise, or anything.”

“She’s upset I publicly dumped her to the world, and she’s mad,” he added. “So how does she retaliate? File a bogus abuse claim.”