Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Facing Prison Time After Being Arrested in Court on Felony Abuse Charges
Oct. 20 2025, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
The divorce drama between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers continues to escalate, as the fitness instructor is now facing prison time after being arrested in the courtroom on four felony counts.
Phypers, who was married to Richards from September 2018 to July 2025, was charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.
Aaron Phypers Was Arrested in Court
Phypers, 53, was officially charged on Friday, October 17, after he was taken into custody during his ongoing legal battle with Richards, 54, according to court documents obtained by a news outlet. The first three charges are related to an alleged incident from January 17, 2022. The fourth charge is connected to another situation that was said to have occurred on May 3, 2022.
“He’s been arrested outside the court and taken down a nearby escalator. [He] did not come back into [the] hallway,” an eyewitness told the publication. “Denise is here. She’s calm and talking to her team.” Phypers “didn’t seem to understand that he was about to get arrested,” according to a second eyewitness.
Aaron Phypers Could Face Years in Prison
Phypers was released just hours after his arrest upon posting a $200,000 bond.
Phypers' arraignment is scheduled for December 19. If convicted, he could face several years behind bars, as one felony count of injuring a spouse carries a sentence of two to four years. A conviction on both counts could result in double that time.
Aaron Phypers Denied Abuse Claims
Phypers’ attorney spoke out after the arrest, promising to provide “evidence” that “will demonstrate Mr. Phypers’ innocence and that he will be acquitted.”
“We have not seen the criminal complaint, but we believe that it is most likely based upon some of the same false accusations that Denise Richards has brought against Mr. Phypers in the family law domestic violence proceeding, which she claims occurred nearly four years ago,” his attorney said in a statement.
Aaron Phypers Filed for Divorce in July
Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences" after six years of marriage. Court documents listed their separation date as July 4.
Week later, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum filed her own claims, where she accused him of physical abuse and was granted a temporary restraining order. Phypers denied the allegations at the time, calling them “completely false and deeply hurtful.”