or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Denise Richards
OK LogoNEWS

Denise Richards' Ex Aaron Phypers Facing Prison Time After Being Arrested in Court on Felony Abuse Charges

Photo of Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards' ex Aaron Phypers faces prison time after being arrested in court on multiple felony abuse charges.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 20 2025, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The divorce drama between Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers continues to escalate, as the fitness instructor is now facing prison time after being arrested in the courtroom on four felony counts.

Phypers, who was married to Richards from September 2018 to July 2025, was charged with two felony counts of injuring a spouse and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers Was Arrested in Court

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Aaron Phypers was taken into custody on October 17.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers was taken into custody on October 17.

Phypers, 53, was officially charged on Friday, October 17, after he was taken into custody during his ongoing legal battle with Richards, 54, according to court documents obtained by a news outlet. The first three charges are related to an alleged incident from January 17, 2022. The fourth charge is connected to another situation that was said to have occurred on May 3, 2022.

“He’s been arrested outside the court and taken down a nearby escalator. [He] did not come back into [the] hallway,” an eyewitness told the publication. “Denise is here. She’s calm and talking to her team.” Phypers “didn’t seem to understand that he was about to get arrested,” according to a second eyewitness.

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers Could Face Years in Prison

Photo of Aaron Phypers was released from jail just hours after his arrest.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers was released from jail just hours after his arrest.

Phypers was released just hours after his arrest upon posting a $200,000 bond.

Phypers' arraignment is scheduled for December 19. If convicted, he could face several years behind bars, as one felony count of injuring a spouse carries a sentence of two to four years. A conviction on both counts could result in double that time.

MORE ON:
Denise Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Aaron Phypers Denied Abuse Claims

Photo of Aaron Phypers' attorney promised to provide 'evidence' against alleged abuse.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers' attorney promised to provide 'evidence' against alleged abuse.

Phypers’ attorney spoke out after the arrest, promising to provide “evidence” that “will demonstrate Mr. Phypers’ innocence and that he will be acquitted.”

“We have not seen the criminal complaint, but we believe that it is most likely based upon some of the same false accusations that Denise Richards has brought against Mr. Phypers in the family law domestic violence proceeding, which she claims occurred nearly four years ago,” his attorney said in a statement.

Aaron Phypers Filed for Divorce in July

Photo of Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards on July 7.
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards on July 7.

Phypers filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences" after six years of marriage. Court documents listed their separation date as July 4.

Week later, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum filed her own claims, where she accused him of physical abuse and was granted a temporary restraining order. Phypers denied the allegations at the time, calling them “completely false and deeply hurtful.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.