OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Charlie Sheen
NEWS

Charlie Sheen Scolded by the White House After Trying to Get 9/11 Files Released

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube

Charlie Sheen was scolded by the White House for trying to get the 9/11 files released.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 29 2025, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Charlie Sheen got ripped apart by a White House official after teaming up with InfoWars founder Alex Jones to try to get the 9/11 files released.

While appearing on The Tucker Carlson Show, Tucker Carlson asked the actor about him questioning the official account of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. His conspiracy theories regarding the tragic day led him to get together with Jones.

Charlie Sheen's Fake Interview With Barack Obama

Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube

Charlie Sheen didn't admit his interview with Barack Obama was fake until 20 minutes after it was posted.

In 2009, Sheen published a fictional interview with then-President Barack Obama, which focused on 9/11. At the time, Sheen and Jones didn't reveal the chat was fictional for quite some time.

“We let it kind of marinate for about 20 minutes before we added, ‘the following didn’t actually take place, but we’re hoping one day that it could or that it might,'” he said. “So we did let, kind of, the hysteria build a little bit.”

Afterwards, then-White House Deputy Press Secretary Bill Burton called him.

Charlie Sheen Got a Call From the White House

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube

Charlie Sheen said he was told releasing the 9/11 files was 'never gonna happen.'

“He called me and I said, ‘Hey, thank you!’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, that thing that you and your buddy wrote, that meeting you’re looking for, never gonna happen,'” Sheen recalled. “Those were his words. Never gonna happen. I said, ‘Well, that’s a shame because it really should.’ He said, ‘Yeah, alright, good luck to you, have a nice day.'”

Sheen’s been opening up a lot about his past lately, as he recently released a memoir, The Book of Sheen, and a Netflix documentary, aka Charlie.

One of the most shocking revelations he made was his sexual encounters with men.

MORE ON:
Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen Said Talking About Sleeping With Men Was 'F------ Liberating'

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen recently admitted to sexual encounters with men.

“I flipped the menu over,” he wrote in his tell-all book.

He also claimed it was “f------ liberating” to “just talk about this stuff” in the documentary.

“It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he shared.

Why Did Charlie Sheen Start Sleeping With Men?

Photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen called a lot of his encounters with men 'fun.'

As for when he began experimenting with men, Sheen explained it was when he began smoking crack cocaine.

"That's what started it," he dished to Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in an interview on September 5. “That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from? Why did that happen?’ — and then just finally being like, 'So what?'”

“Some of it was weird,” he added. “A lot of it was f----- fun, and life goes on.”

