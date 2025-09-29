Charlie Sheen Scolded by the White House After Trying to Get 9/11 Files Released

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen got ripped apart by a White House official after teaming up with InfoWars founder Alex Jones to try to get the 9/11 files released. While appearing on The Tucker Carlson Show, Tucker Carlson asked the actor about him questioning the official account of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. His conspiracy theories regarding the tragic day led him to get together with Jones.

Charlie Sheen's Fake Interview With Barack Obama

Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube Charlie Sheen didn't admit his interview with Barack Obama was fake until 20 minutes after it was posted.

In 2009, Sheen published a fictional interview with then-President Barack Obama, which focused on 9/11. At the time, Sheen and Jones didn't reveal the chat was fictional for quite some time. “We let it kind of marinate for about 20 minutes before we added, ‘the following didn’t actually take place, but we’re hoping one day that it could or that it might,'” he said. “So we did let, kind of, the hysteria build a little bit.” Afterwards, then-White House Deputy Press Secretary Bill Burton called him.

Charlie Sheen Got a Call From the White House

Source: Tucker Carlson/YouTube Charlie Sheen said he was told releasing the 9/11 files was 'never gonna happen.'

“He called me and I said, ‘Hey, thank you!’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, that thing that you and your buddy wrote, that meeting you’re looking for, never gonna happen,'” Sheen recalled. “Those were his words. Never gonna happen. I said, ‘Well, that’s a shame because it really should.’ He said, ‘Yeah, alright, good luck to you, have a nice day.'” Sheen’s been opening up a lot about his past lately, as he recently released a memoir, The Book of Sheen, and a Netflix documentary, aka Charlie. One of the most shocking revelations he made was his sexual encounters with men.

Charlie Sheen Said Talking About Sleeping With Men Was 'F------ Liberating'

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen recently admitted to sexual encounters with men.

“I flipped the menu over,” he wrote in his tell-all book. He also claimed it was “f------ liberating” to “just talk about this stuff” in the documentary. “It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he shared.

Why Did Charlie Sheen Start Sleeping With Men?

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen called a lot of his encounters with men 'fun.'