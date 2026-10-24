'Charlie's Angels' Star Jaclyn Smith Explains Why She Declined Bond Girl Role in 'Moonraker': 'It Wasn't Meant to Be'

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Jaclyn Smith, renowned for her role in Charlie’s Angels, disclosed a surprising decision during the recent PaleyFest event celebrating the show’s 50th anniversary: she turned down the opportunity to portray a Bond girl in Moonraker. This revelation stems from her strong Texas upbringing. “I had a contract [for ‘Charlie’s Angels’] and, you know, Houston upbringing, you follow your contract,” said the 80-year-old actress. Smith emphasized her loyalty to her commitments, stating, “Aaron [Spelling] was the first to invite me to the party, so I was honoring my contract.”

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Lois Chiles Landed the Bond Girl Role in 'Moonraker'

Source: MEGA Lois Chiles ultimately played Dr. Holly Goodhead opposite Roger Moore in the 1979 James Bond film ‘Moonraker.’

The part of Dr. Holly Goodhead, which Smith was offered, eventually went to Lois Chiles in the 1979 film starring Roger Moore. Smith expressed her belief that “it wasn’t meant to be,” suggesting that everything happens for a reason. She reflected positively on her career, noting, “I really do, so I have no complaints.”

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Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith explained that her Texas upbringing taught her to honor her professional contracts.

In addition to Moonraker, Smith revealed she was also considered for a role in Beetlejuice. However, she admitted, “I didn’t understand” the script. Her husband shared his regret about the missed opportunity, eliciting laughter from the audience. “You read a script, and it doesn’t always ring true to you, and it’s about what you can bring to it,” she explained. Smith also recalled a potential collaboration with John Travolta in 9½ Weeks. “But I wasn’t really right for that one either,” she admitted, referring to the role that went to Kim Basinger. Despite these near-misses, Smith maintained a positive perspective on her journey, stating, “what’s meant to be will be.”

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Jaclyn Smith Celebrated Unexpected Success of 'Charlie's Angels'

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Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith said she remained loyal to Aaron Spelling, who had first invited her to join ‘Charlie’s Angels.’

Her illustrious career includes significant roles in numerous television series and films, such as the acclaimed Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and the Bourne Identity miniseries. Smith discussed the skepticism surrounding the initial airing of Charlie’s Angels, which was originally presented as a two-part movie. “It went through the roof,” she remarked about the pilot episode's success. The network’s initial doubt transformed into excitement as ratings soared, proving critics wrong. “This can’t be. No one’s going to — this doesn’t have endurance,” she recalled the network’s concerns. The network eventually recognized the show’s success, prompting them to air the pilot a second time, leading to even higher viewership. Smith praised Spelling, stating, “That’s Aaron’s genius.” She questioned the network’s initial reluctance, noting they underestimated the appeal of a show led by women.

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Kate Jackson Reflected on Missing a Role in 'Kramer vs. Kramer'

Source: MEGA Kate Jackson also discussed a missed role in ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’, which went to Meryl Streep after scheduling conflicts.

Kate Jackson, another star of Charlie’s Angels, also reflected on her career, expressing regret over missing a role in Kramer vs. Kramer, which ultimately went to Meryl Streep. Jackson explained how scheduling conflicts prevented her from participating in the film, leading her to rethink her future with the show.

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Source: MEGA Jaclyn Smith recalled that the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ pilot initially faced doubts before its ratings exceeded expectations.