Chase Chrisley Admits His Sister Savannah Had 'Every Right' to Be 'Mad' at Him Over His Alcohol Struggles: 'She Can Hold a Grudge'

Chase Chrisley is reflecting on his journey through alcoholism and the difficult toll it took on his bond with his sister Savannah Chrisley. “She had every right to be upset with me and be mad,” Chase, 29, explained to his parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, during the Wednesday, October 29, episode of the “Chrisley Confessions 2.0” podcast. “Savannah can hold a grudge though. She can hold a grudge.”

Chase Chrisley Talked About Her Bond With Savannah Chrisley

Source: MEGA Chase Chrisley reflected on his journey toward sobriety.

Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, spent 28 months in prison after being convicted of tax evasion and bank and wire fraud charges in 2022. The couple, who married in 1996, were pardoned by Donald Trump and released in May. Although the family has since been reunited, Savannah, 28, revealed that she and Chase were “on rocky terms” during the September 1 premiere of The Chrisleys: Back to Reality.

The Siblings Have Different Coping Mechanisms

Source: MEGA Julie Chrisley explained that her children have different methods of coping with their imprisonment.

Julie explained that Savannah coped with her parents’ imprisonment by focusing on efforts to get them released. Meanwhile, Chase fell into substance abuse issues. “She was also in therapy,” Chase noted. “I just would never talk about how I felt and would never talk about my emotions. Eventually, you bottle all that up.”

Chase Chrisley Was Arrested Months Before Parents' Release

Source: MEGA Savannah Chrisley and Chase Chrisley's relationship has been tense in the last few months.

Months before Julie and Todd’s release, Chase was arrested in January on a charge of simple battery after he was “identified” by a sports bar manager as the person who assaulted him. He was later released on a $10,000 bond. Chase was allegedly acting “very disrespectful and belligerent” when the manager asked him to leave “multiple times,” according to TMZ. The reality TV alum allegedly refused to leave and “slapped him in the face twice.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley Showed Concern Over Son's Behavior

Source: USA Network Todd and Julie Chrisley's reaction was aired on the family's reality TV show.