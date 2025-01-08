Chase Chrisley Named as Suspect in Bar Assault, Reality Star Allegedly Slapped Manager in the Face Twice

Sadly, this is not the first legal situation for the Chrisley family. Currently, Chrisley’s parents are both incarcerated for tax evasion and bank fraud. His mother, Julie, is serving a 7-year sentence, and his father, Todd, is serving a 12-year sentence.

Chase's sister Savannah has been outspoken about the inhumane conditions of the prisons system her parents are a part of. On an episode of her “Unlocked” podcast in July 2024, she said the conditions are “so beyond inhumane that you cannot even make it up.” "The heat index was 105-110 degrees, and there's no air conditioning outside the visitation room," she shared at the time. "Mom said she got physically sick from the heat. It's beyond inhumane."