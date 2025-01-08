or
Chase Chrisley Named as Suspect in Bar Assault, Reality Star Allegedly Slapped Manager in the Face Twice

Photo of Chase Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Chase Chrisley has been named as a suspect in an assault that happened at a bar.

By:

Jan. 8 2025, Published 8:25 a.m. ET

Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley has gotten himself into some alleged legal trouble, as he has been named as the suspect in an assault that occurred on January 6 in a bar.

Photo of Chase Chrisley
Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram

Chase Chrisley allegedly slapped the manager of the bar twice.

According to TMZ, a police report noted that 911 was called to the Twin Peaks Sports Bar in Atlanta, Ga., around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, Chrisley was no longer present, but the manager of the bar claimed he had been assaulted by Chrisley. The manager detailed that Chrisley got “really drunk” and started to act “disrespectful and belligerent.” Due to his behavior, the manager stated he asked Chrisley to leave the bar multiple times, which he refused to do. Chrisley’s behavior then escalated, and he allegedly slapped the manager in the face twice.

Photo of Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley
Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram

Chase Chrisley starred on USA's 'Chrisley Knows Best' with his family.

Noting that “one of his employees told him Mr. Chrisley is a well known celebrity,” the manager still went on to file a police report, naming Chrisley as the suspect for “simple assault.” No injuries were sustained and the manager did not require medical attention.

Chrisley has yet to comment on the situation.

MORE ON:
Chase Chrisley

Photo of Chase Chrisley and Julie Chrisley
Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram

Chase Chrisley's mother, Julie, is currently serving a 7-year prison sentence.

Sadly, this is not the first legal situation for the Chrisley family. Currently, Chrisley’s parents are both incarcerated for tax evasion and bank fraud. His mother, Julie, is serving a 7-year sentence, and his father, Todd, is serving a 12-year sentence.

Chase's sister Savannah has been outspoken about the inhumane conditions of the prisons system her parents are a part of. On an episode of her “Unlocked” podcast in July 2024, she said the conditions are “so beyond inhumane that you cannot even make it up.” "The heat index was 105-110 degrees, and there's no air conditioning outside the visitation room," she shared at the time. "Mom said she got physically sick from the heat. It's beyond inhumane."

Photo of Chase Chrisley, Greyson Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley.
Source: @chasechrisley/Instagram

Chase Chrisley and his siblings appeared close on their television show.

Aside from his parents, Chase's step-brother Kyle has also had a slew of legal issues. In March 2023, he was arrested for felony aggravated assault after getting into a heated confrontation with his boss at work.

The Chrisley family rose to fame on the USA network when their show premiered in 2014. Many viewers tuned in each week, admiring the wholesome family unit they had. The show wrapped in March 2023, approximately two months after the matriarch and patriarch of their family went to jail.

