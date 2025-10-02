Todd Chrisley Angry at Daughter Savannah for Exposing Their Family Strife on TV: 'Should Have Been Done Off Air'

Article continues below advertisement

Though the Chrisley family has let cameras follow them around since 2014, Todd Chrisley admitted to wife Julie that he was frustrated when their daughter, Savannah, spilled the beans on the tumultuous relationship she has with her grandfather on a recent episode of their show Chrisleys: Back to Reality.

Todd Chrisley Shades Daughter Savannah for Airing Out Their Family Drama

Source: @chrisleyconfessions/youtube Todd Chrisley admitted he wasn't 'in favor' of daughter Savannah spilling on the poor relationship she has with her grandfather on TV.

"Well, I look at it from the perspective of ... I feel like in some situations, less is more, right? And you know that I was not in favor once I found out that this had been aired and she had said some of the things she’d said," the patriarch expressed on the Wednesday, October 1, episode of the couple's "Chrisley Confessions 2.0" podcast.

Savannah's 'Hurt' Over Her Grandfather

Source: mega The patriarch acknowledged how 'hurt' Savannah has been by Julie's father.

"If you want to call him out for, you know, not being there for you and not being the grandfather that he should have been then, that should have been done off air but it wasn’t my choice," he continued. "I don’t get to make it. I don’t get to feel hurt. I don’t know how she feels."

Todd was somewhat aware of Savannah's feelings over Julie's father, noting her belief "that everything was done for [brother] Chase" and "nothing was done for her." “It really has been that way her whole life, right? And so I think that that’s accumulated from childhood, because, let’s just face it, your dad is not noted for building women up," he told Julie. "Your dad is from a whole other different generation."

Source: @chrisleyconfessions/youtube 'Chrisleys: Back to Reality' aired in September.

On a recent episode of their show, Savannah's grandpa took up issue with the way she handled her parents' prison release, as they were pardoned by Donald Trump in May after serving sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion — something they insisted they're innocent of. At one point in the episode, Savannah was seen silently mouthing how she "hates" her grandfather. The turmoil is even more upsetting for Julie, who hopes the two can find "common ground."

The Chrisley Family's Feud With Lindsie Chrisley

Source: mega Todd Chrisley's daughter Lindsie Chrisley is currently estranged from the rest of his family, as they believe she played a part in their conviction.