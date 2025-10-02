Todd Chrisley Angry at Daughter Savannah for Exposing Their Family Strife on TV: 'Should Have Been Done Off Air'
Oct. 2 2025, Published 11:08 a.m. ET
Though the Chrisley family has let cameras follow them around since 2014, Todd Chrisley admitted to wife Julie that he was frustrated when their daughter, Savannah, spilled the beans on the tumultuous relationship she has with her grandfather on a recent episode of their show Chrisleys: Back to Reality.
Todd Chrisley Shades Daughter Savannah for Airing Out Their Family Drama
"Well, I look at it from the perspective of ... I feel like in some situations, less is more, right? And you know that I was not in favor once I found out that this had been aired and she had said some of the things she’d said," the patriarch expressed on the Wednesday, October 1, episode of the couple's "Chrisley Confessions 2.0" podcast.
Savannah's 'Hurt' Over Her Grandfather
"If you want to call him out for, you know, not being there for you and not being the grandfather that he should have been then, that should have been done off air but it wasn’t my choice," he continued. "I don’t get to make it. I don’t get to feel hurt. I don’t know how she feels."
Todd was somewhat aware of Savannah's feelings over Julie's father, noting her belief "that everything was done for [brother] Chase" and "nothing was done for her."
“It really has been that way her whole life, right? And so I think that that’s accumulated from childhood, because, let’s just face it, your dad is not noted for building women up," he told Julie. "Your dad is from a whole other different generation."
On a recent episode of their show, Savannah's grandpa took up issue with the way she handled her parents' prison release, as they were pardoned by Donald Trump in May after serving sentences for bank fraud and tax evasion — something they insisted they're innocent of.
At one point in the episode, Savannah was seen silently mouthing how she "hates" her grandfather.
The turmoil is even more upsetting for Julie, who hopes the two can find "common ground."
The Chrisley Family's Feud With Lindsie Chrisley
Savannah and her brood also have issues with Todd's daughter Lindsie, whom he welcomed with ex-wife Teresa Terry.
In a preview for their show, the "Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley" podcast host told Lindsie, "We're no longer family, lose our last name."
The tension stems from Savannah's claim that Lindsie played a part in her parents' legal woes.
"She had involvement and she has threatened to sue me. That's fine because there's nothing that I'm saying that cannot be backed up via the court records. The FBI read off a letter Lindsie wrote to them in court, so yes, she's correct, I didn't want her to attend," Savannah noted on social media of telling Lindsie not to attend a previous court hearing for Todd.