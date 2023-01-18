Sealing The Deal? Chase Stokes Confirms Kelsea Ballerini Romance After National Championship Date
Chase Stokes seems pretty excited about his budding romance with Kelsea Ballerini.
The Outer Banks hunk stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 17, where photographers questioned him about his relationship with the country star and where things are going between the two.
"She's a sweet girl," he confirmed to the inquisitive reporter. "We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."
Despite the Netflix star being open about their supposed fling, Ballerini took to TikTok on Tuesday to express her upset with her love life being splashed all over headlines.
“I know, I know. Stop reading, stop looking,” the blonde beauty said in the clip, while displaying a message from the gossip page Deux Moi about her and Stokes. “But what is happening, guys? What? Let’s not do this, you know?”
Ballerini and Stokes — who previously dated costar Madelyn Cline — got fans in a tizzy earlier this month after the actor shared a snap to his Instagram of him and the "Roses" vocalist getting cozy at the the Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Ballerini was seen in the snap, which was taken of them from behind their seats, leaning into Stokes, as he appeared to be saying something to her.
"Kelsea and Chase was not on my 2023 bingo card," one user commented, while another added, "Been on the Kelsea & Chase wagon for weeks. LOVE IT!"
This would be the first romance for Ballerini since splitting from estranged husband Morgan Evans in August following five years together.
"For a while, it was kind of like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,' because relationships go through seasons, right? And it's not always going to be butterflies and rainbows," she said of the end of their marriage to People. "For a long time, I was like, 'Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That's what happens.' And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn't."
TMZ asked Stokes about Ballerini.