Sealing The Deal? Chase Stokes Confirms Kelsea Ballerini Romance After National Championship Date

This would be the first romance for Ballerini since splitting from estranged husband Morgan Evans in August following five years together.

CMT AWARDS: HOW HOST KELSEA BALLERINI CREATED COUNTRY STAR GLAM MAKEUP LOOKS FROM HOME — SHOP NOW

"For a while, it was kind of like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,' because relationships go through seasons, right? And it's not always going to be butterflies and rainbows," she said of the end of their marriage to People. "For a long time, I was like, 'Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That's what happens.' And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn't."