Kelsea Ballerini Declares 'Vacation Ballerini Has Entered The Chat' As She Glows In Bikini Selfie
Kelsea Ballerini is starting 2023 on a high note!
The country star, 29, glowed as she shared a bikini selfie with her 3.1 million Instagram followers. "VACATION BALLERINI HAS ENTERED THE CHAT," she captioned the photo of herself wearing a green swimsuit and sunglasses as she sported her enviable abs.
In August 2022, the "Heartfirst" songstress announced she and Morgan Evans called it quits after being married for nearly five years.
“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”
"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," she said, adding she feels "extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."
The Tennessee native later shared more details about how she was coping.
“I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” Ballerini said on CBS Mornings in October 2022. “And there’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. And a big part of that is showing up for this album and showing up for myself like I never have.”
Despite the big life change, it seems like Ballerini knows she made the right decision.
"At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay. [Shame] is the one thing that I just refuse to feel… Judge me for it, fine, that's on you," she said on the "Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine" podcast.
- Kelsea Ballerini & Ex-Husband Morgan Evans Risk Run-In At CMA Awards As Aussie Admits Life Has 'Been Rough' Since Divorce
- 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Photos: Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire & More Steal The Spotlight
- Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Blue Outfit At The Judds Concert After Reaching Divorce Settlement With Ex Morgan Evans
Fortunately, Ballerini is grateful to be surrounded by her loved ones during this time. "Whether it was my mom or my dad or my friends, I've had my people really rally for me and I'm not ready to be alone yet," she added. "And I don't think that I'm avoiding anything, 'cause I'm definitely in my feels, cause I really want to heal properly … But yeah, I don't think that's what I need right now."