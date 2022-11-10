Kelsea Ballerini & Ex-Husband Morgan Evans Risk Run-In At CMA Awards As Aussie Admits Life Has 'Been Rough' Since Divorce

Singer Morgan Evans looked spiffy when he attended the Wednesday, November 9, CMA Awards solo, but the Aussie — who announced his split from fellow country star Kelsea Ballerini this past August — confessed that embracing life as a newly single bachelor hasn't been easy.

"It’s been a rough few months in my life. One of the hardest parts [of a divorce] is how lonely it feels," he explained to reporters on the red carpet. "It’s strangely comforting to realize that so many other people have been through it."