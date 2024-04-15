OK Magazine
Megan Fox Shames People Who 'Bullied' Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell for Calling the Actress Her Celebrity Look-Alike

megan fox shames bullied love is blind chelsea blackwell look alike
Source: mega;@chelseadblackwell/instagram
By:

Apr. 15 2024, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

Megan Fox is well aware of Chelsea Blackwell's viral look-alike comments on Love Is Blind.

While at Coachella over the weekend, the actress was asked her thoughts on the situation, in which Blackwell received immense backlash for claiming that people have told her she looks like the mother-of-three.

megan fox shames bullied love is blind chelsea blackwell look alike
Source: mega

Megan Fox reacted to Chelsea Blackwell's viral look-alike comments.

"I've never had more people text me about something, because I don't really watch TV very much," Fox, 37, spilled. "But I've had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, 'Do you watch Love is Blind?' And I was like, 'No, but I know what you're talking about.'"

megan fox shames bullied love is blind chelsea blackwell look alike
Source: @chelseadblackwell/instagram

The reality star said she gets compared to the actress because of their 'dark hair and blue eyes.'

"I didn't watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied," the New Girl alum said of Blackwell getting hate for her claim. "I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard."

In fact, Fox agrees with Blackwell's comment. "I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox,'" the Jennifer's Body lead stated. "So I believe she's telling the truth."

megan fox shames bullied love is blind chelsea blackwell look alike
Source: mega

Fox said she sees their similarities.

"And I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her," Fox continued. "Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn't happen to her. Best wishes and blessings. I don't think she deserved that."

On the latest season of the dating show, Blackwell explained her "dark hair and blue eyes" have spurred people to compare her to Fox, which social media didn't agree with. Some Love Is Blind viewers thought she made the comparison to make love interest and future ex-fiancé Jimmy Presnell more intrigued.

After Presnell finally saw Blackwell in person — until the contestants on LIB get engaged, they have no face-to-face interaction — he told the cameras in a confessional scene, "She definitely lied to me on how she looked. Chelsea told me she looks like Megan Fox."

The situation took the pop culture world by storm — so much so, Blackwell felt she had to say sorry to the actress.

megan fox shames bullied love is blind chelsea blackwell look alike
Source: @chelseadblackwell/instagram

Blackwell apologized to Fox for getting her dragged into the drama.

"I reached out to Megan, and I just apologized to her, like, 'I'm so sorry I included you in this mess,'" Blackwell revealed.

"It's so silly that people are so, so mad. I'm just kind of like, 'Listen, I gotta ride this out,'" she added of brushing off people's rude remarks. "I am so much stronger than I ever thought I could be. I don't know how I'm handling everything."

Presnell also apologized for how things played out, telling a reporter, "I mean, obviously my ears or my eyes perked up a lot when she said Megan Fox... But, God, I would have done everything to have that moment back. I think it's my fault that I took it out of proportion a little bit."

E! News spoke to Fox.

