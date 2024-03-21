'So Mean': Travis Kelce Under Fire for 'Bullying' 'Love Is Blind' Star Chelsea Blackwell With 'Clingy' Impersonation — Watch
Travis Kelce might have thought he was poking fun at Chelsea Blackwell from one reality star to another — but some social media users felt he crossed a line.
In the latest episode of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, Travis was trying to convince his sibling to watch Love Is Blind on Netflix when he started impersonating a viral moment from the show.
"Jason you gotta watch Love Is Blind man. It is the worst trash ever. It is worse than Catching Kelce," Travis quipped regarding his own reality dating show, which aired for just one season in 2016. "But it is so f------ good."
"Honestly I just want you to watch the one girl and to hear her," the 34-year-old continued of Blackwell, before Jason interrupted to insist he would not be watching "that trash."
The recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center declared: "I'm not encouraging Netflix or any of these other subscription channels to make any more of this nonsense bulls---.”
A clip of the podcast, shared to the "New Heights" TikTok account, transitioned into Travis doing an impersonation of Chelsea speaking to her then-fiancé Jimmy Presnell during a viral fight broadcasted on the hit show.
"You think I'm clingy? I'm clingy? Really?" the three-time Super Bowl champion mimicked of Chelsea — who was previously dragged by social media users for appearing to whine and complain about her own insecurities throughout the entirety of Love Is Blind Season 6.
While many thought Travis watching the show — and the idea of his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, binging with him — was hilarious, others didn't find the joke to be very kind, especially after Chelsea took to social media to express her apparent embarrassment by the behaviors she displayed on the reality series.
"I just got the most mortifying news," Chelsea said in a video shared to Instagram and TikTok. "I really feel like I need to crawl under a rock at this point, because Travis Kelce did an impersonation of me and the only outlet that this man knows my name, knows me from is whining like a baby back b---."
"Taylor Swift, if you’re watching with him, please stop," the brunette beauty joked.
In the comments section of Chelsea's post, however, some fans of the rising reality star jumped to her defense, as one claimed, "that was so mean of him 😢," while another suggested: "Taylor probably smacked him for that impersonation, don’t worry. She’s a girls girl."
"This breaks my heart and disappoints me greatly. We have been huge supporters of TK and we LOVE TS. But we are not down for bullying in any way shape or form. YOU ARE AMAZING CHELSEA. Don't let ANYONE no matter WHO they are or WHO they think they are. Confident people don't bully others," a third supporter expressed.