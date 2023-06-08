Chelsea Handler Admits Threesome With Her Masseuse Led to Breakup With Former Boyfriend: 'I Was Very Turned on by This Woman'

Chelsea Handler is opening up about the demise of her four-year relationship with Ted Harbert.

Joining Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, June 7, the comedian spilled the tea on her dating history, including how a threesome with a woman and the former NBC Broadcasting chairman, who was president of E! Entertainment when the comedian's late-night show, The Chelsea Handler Show, premiered in 2006, led to their breakup.