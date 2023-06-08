OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chelsea Handler
OK LogoNEWS

Chelsea Handler Admits Threesome With Her Masseuse Led to Breakup With Former Boyfriend: 'I Was Very Turned on by This Woman'

ok split nikki copy
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 8 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Chelsea Handler is opening up about the demise of her four-year relationship with Ted Harbert.

Joining Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, June 7, the comedian spilled the tea on her dating history, including how a threesome with a woman and the former NBC Broadcasting chairman, who was president of E! Entertainment when the comedian's late-night show, The Chelsea Handler Show, premiered in 2006, led to their breakup.

Article continues below advertisement
ok split nikki copy
Source: mega

When asked if she had ever dated a woman, Handler said she never did — but she had "slept" with one. "It was like a threesome."

Before recalling how it went down, the 48-year-old said it was "fun" and that she "would for sure" do it again should the opportunity present itself.

Article continues below advertisement
ok split nikki copy
Source: mega

"I was very turned on by this woman. I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy that I was dating," Handler then revealed of the threesome in question. "That's when I knew it was time to break up with the guy."

She also confessed that she never told Harbert about her romps with the masseuse sans him there. "I don't think I ever revealed that, but I mean, hopefully, he's listening now," Handler quipped. "His name is Ted Harbert. He's in Portugal though. He might not have access to this ... he and his wife are building a house in Portugal."

MORE ON:
Chelsea Handler
Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Handler got real about what led to their split years after she said during a 2012 interview with Marie Claire that they broke up because Harbert — whom she moved in with only months after they began dating — couldn't keep business separate from their relationship.

"I would come home from work, and Ted would be like, 'Do you want to watch your show?' and I’d be like, 'No, I just came from my show. That's the last thing I’d want to do,'" Handler said at the time. "That was the reason it didn’t work out, ultimately. I think."

Article continues below advertisement
ok split nikki copy
Source: mega

Handler was most recently linked to longtime-friend-turned-boyfriend Jo Koy, whom she dated for nearly a year before their split in June 2022.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.