Chelsea Handler Admits Threesome With Her Masseuse Led to Breakup With Former Boyfriend: 'I Was Very Turned on by This Woman'
Chelsea Handler is opening up about the demise of her four-year relationship with Ted Harbert.
Joining Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, June 7, the comedian spilled the tea on her dating history, including how a threesome with a woman and the former NBC Broadcasting chairman, who was president of E! Entertainment when the comedian's late-night show, The Chelsea Handler Show, premiered in 2006, led to their breakup.
When asked if she had ever dated a woman, Handler said she never did — but she had "slept" with one. "It was like a threesome."
Before recalling how it went down, the 48-year-old said it was "fun" and that she "would for sure" do it again should the opportunity present itself.
"I was very turned on by this woman. I ended up hooking up with her several times without the guy that I was dating," Handler then revealed of the threesome in question. "That's when I knew it was time to break up with the guy."
She also confessed that she never told Harbert about her romps with the masseuse sans him there. "I don't think I ever revealed that, but I mean, hopefully, he's listening now," Handler quipped. "His name is Ted Harbert. He's in Portugal though. He might not have access to this ... he and his wife are building a house in Portugal."
Handler got real about what led to their split years after she said during a 2012 interview with Marie Claire that they broke up because Harbert — whom she moved in with only months after they began dating — couldn't keep business separate from their relationship.
"I would come home from work, and Ted would be like, 'Do you want to watch your show?' and I’d be like, 'No, I just came from my show. That's the last thing I’d want to do,'" Handler said at the time. "That was the reason it didn’t work out, ultimately. I think."
Handler was most recently linked to longtime-friend-turned-boyfriend Jo Koy, whom she dated for nearly a year before their split in June 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!