or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Chelsea Handler
OK LogoPolitics

Chelsea Handler Likens Ailing Mitch McConnell’s Return to 'Weekend at Bernie’s': 'We're Dealing With a Person Who's Unconscious or Possibly Not Even Alive'

split of Chelsea Handler, Mitch McConnell.
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler compared Sen. Mitch McConnell's return to Capitol Hill to 'Weekend at Bernie's' during a guest spot on 'The View.'

Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:06 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler reacted to Sen. Mitch McConnell's recent return to work with a very funny and cynical reaction. She compared his return to the 1989 movie Weekend at Bernie's.

During a guest spot on The View on Thursday, September 24, Handler responded to co-host Sunny Hostin's question about how she felt about Kentucky Republican McConnell reappearing on Capitol Hill after an extended absence.

"Was that a return? That's a return to Saturn, is what that was," Handler quipped at the beginning of her time on the daytime talk show.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A Comical Comparison

Image of Chelsea Handler
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Asked by Sunny Hostin about the senator's reappearance, Handler asked, 'Was that a return? That's a return to Saturn, is what that was?'

Handler referenced the movie's premise, where two men prop up and carry around their deceased boss and pass him off as alive. She joked that the senator's aides probably did something similar, because she had no idea if McConnell was completely aware of what was happening.

"This is obviously like Weekend at Bernie's," she joked. "We're dealing with a person who's unconscious or possibly not even alive," Handler said, adding that she wondered aloud who was holding his hand up when he waved.

At the end of her comments, Handler posed a more serious question: "When they look back at this time in history, how are we going to explain ourselves?"

Article continues below advertisement

McConnell's Return

image of McConnell, 84, was out of public view for roughly three months after falling at his home in June and later developing pneumonia.
Source: MEGA

McConnell, 84, was out of public view for roughly three months after falling at his home in June and later developing pneumonia.

Handler's comment masked some real concerns about McConnell's well-being. After falling at his home in June and later developing pneumonia, the 84-year-old senator was gone from public view for roughly three months.

When McConnell returned to the Senate floor, he was in a wheelchair and only offered brief comments. He then waved to reporters while flanked by his chief of staff.

During a subsequent vote, he reportedly required prompting from his aides, and his name was called twice before he gave voice to his vote. These appearances have fueled additional questions about his fitness to continue serving in his role.

MORE ON:
Chelsea Handler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

An Ongoing Debate

Image of Lisa Ling and Chelsea Handler
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Handler's comments come as part of a broader concern about McConnell's fitness to serve in his current state.

Handler's comments added to a conversation the panel had already been having about the senator. Co-host Ana Navarro had previously expressed her frustration with the situation, saying she'd lost track of how many times McConnell had frozen in public, fallen or been hospitalized in the past few years.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has publicly encouraged McConnell to either demonstrate that he can continue to serve or step aside. Questions regarding McConnell's fitness have persisted through his many health-related incidents, some of which have been linked in part to polio he contracted as a child.

McConnell's Plans

Image of Chelsea Handler
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Handler's McConnell joke was one of several political topics she weighed in on during the visit.

McConnell has indicated that despite the scrutiny surrounding his health, he intends to remain in office until the completion of his current term, which ends in January 2027. However, he also confirmed that he doesn't plan to run for reelection.

Handler joined The View as she promotes her "High & Mighty" stand-up tour, which she revealed she's now bringing to Florida and Texas after previously avoiding both states for political reasons.

Her McConnell joke was one of several political topics she weighed in on during the visit.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.