Politics Chelsea Handler Likens Ailing Mitch McConnell’s Return to 'Weekend at Bernie’s': 'We're Dealing With a Person Who's Unconscious or Possibly Not Even Alive' Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler compared Sen. Mitch McConnell's return to Capitol Hill to 'Weekend at Bernie's' during a guest spot on 'The View.' Brittany Vincent Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:06 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler reacted to Sen. Mitch McConnell's recent return to work with a very funny and cynical reaction. She compared his return to the 1989 movie Weekend at Bernie's. During a guest spot on The View on Thursday, September 24, Handler responded to co-host Sunny Hostin's question about how she felt about Kentucky Republican McConnell reappearing on Capitol Hill after an extended absence. "Was that a return? That's a return to Saturn, is what that was," Handler quipped at the beginning of her time on the daytime talk show.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

A Comical Comparison

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Asked by Sunny Hostin about the senator's reappearance, Handler asked, 'Was that a return? That's a return to Saturn, is what that was?'

Handler referenced the movie's premise, where two men prop up and carry around their deceased boss and pass him off as alive. She joked that the senator's aides probably did something similar, because she had no idea if McConnell was completely aware of what was happening. "This is obviously like Weekend at Bernie's," she joked. "We're dealing with a person who's unconscious or possibly not even alive," Handler said, adding that she wondered aloud who was holding his hand up when he waved. At the end of her comments, Handler posed a more serious question: "When they look back at this time in history, how are we going to explain ourselves?"

Article continues below advertisement

McConnell's Return

Source: MEGA McConnell, 84, was out of public view for roughly three months after falling at his home in June and later developing pneumonia.

Handler's comment masked some real concerns about McConnell's well-being. After falling at his home in June and later developing pneumonia, the 84-year-old senator was gone from public view for roughly three months. When McConnell returned to the Senate floor, he was in a wheelchair and only offered brief comments. He then waved to reporters while flanked by his chief of staff. During a subsequent vote, he reportedly required prompting from his aides, and his name was called twice before he gave voice to his vote. These appearances have fueled additional questions about his fitness to continue serving in his role.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

An Ongoing Debate

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Handler's comments come as part of a broader concern about McConnell's fitness to serve in his current state.

Handler's comments added to a conversation the panel had already been having about the senator. Co-host Ana Navarro had previously expressed her frustration with the situation, saying she'd lost track of how many times McConnell had frozen in public, fallen or been hospitalized in the past few years. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has publicly encouraged McConnell to either demonstrate that he can continue to serve or step aside. Questions regarding McConnell's fitness have persisted through his many health-related incidents, some of which have been linked in part to polio he contracted as a child.

McConnell's Plans

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Handler's McConnell joke was one of several political topics she weighed in on during the visit.