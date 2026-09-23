Ailing Mitch McConnell, 84, Looks Frail as He Returns to Work in Wheelchair: Watch

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Video captured by independent journalist Desirée Townsend showed a very frail Mitch McConnell being wheeled into his Washington, D.C., home after three hours at the Capitol on Tuesday, September 22. The 84-year-old lawmaker returned to public view on September 14 after a 92-day medical absence following a severe fall at his home in mid-June that left him briefly unconscious and led to a bout of pneumonia. Maneuvering the Capitol in a wheelchair pushed by aides, McConnell appeared noticeably thinner and frailer, wearing orthopedic running shoes.

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'Time to Get Back to Work'

Senator Mitch McConnell returned home after a long day at work. He spent approximately three hours at the Capitol, where he returned to the Senate to vote. pic.twitter.com/dP4C7G4ljK — Desirée Townsend (@DesireeReports) September 22, 2026 Source: @DesireeReports/x Mitch McConnell arrived to his home in a wheelchair after a Senate meeting.

In a statement, McConnell noted his recovery has been a "long and often frustrating process," further complicated by the lingering effects of childhood polio. He added that although he is not yet at 100 percent, he remains committed to attending critical floor votes while continuing physical therapy. After casting his first vote, McConnell briefly told reporters it was "time to get back to work."

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Source: MEGA Mitch McConnell admitted his recovery has been a 'long and often frustrating process.'

He stressed his priorities for the remainder of the session, including advancing a stalled farm bill, reinforcing ties with NATO and opposing Russian aggression in Ukraine. McConnell chose not to answer questions regarding whether he would serve out the remainder of his term. Having previously announced plans to retire from the Senate after the 2026 midterms, he is set to conclude his current term in January. While journalists and photographers were permitted to take still photos and report his words in text, Senate staff and McConnell's aides strictly prohibited any live audio or video recordings of his brief remarks.

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Mitch McConnell Spoke 'Slowly'

Source: MEGA The politician is set to conclude his term in January 2027.

Reporters present noted they could hear McConnell speaking, but he spoke "slowly and with some difficulty" in a low, raspy voice. Townsend’s Tuesday footage highlighted just how frail the Kentucky Republican is, as he gave the peace sign while his aides wheeled him backward onto the curb. “If a peace sign is the only way you can communicate, then I think it’s time to hang it up and go back to the mother ship,” quipped one social media commenter.

Source: MEGA Nancy Mace questioned whether someone was helping Mitch McConnell vote.