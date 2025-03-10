Chelsea Handler Becomes Disgusted at Suggestion She Should 'Take One for the Team' and Date Elon Musk to Get Him Out of the White House
Though Chelsea Handler has been very candid about one-night stands and her behavior in the bedroom, there's at least one man she would never get intimate with.
While chatting about her distaste for Donald Trump and his administration at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, TX, she also revealed her disgust for Elon Musk.
When journalist Kara Swisher quipped to the crowd, "I told her to take one for the team and date Elon Musk and bring him back," the actress, 50, replied, "There's a lot I would do for the country, but having s-- with Elon Musk is not one of them. I can't."
"I mean did anyone vote for Elon Musk to be the president? I mean, can't we come together, Republicans and Democrats, and say we don't want that? Can't we agree on that at least?" the comic asked of the Tesla founder, 53, having influence on government decisions.
Musk has become infamous for his personal life, as he shares 14 kids with four different women and has been divorced three times.
Meanwhile, the former Chelsea Lately host happily has no children, and she confessed in a recent interview that she doesn't see herself ever walking down the aisle.
"This is what I am: I want lovers all around the world. I’m not a liar. I will be very honest and upfront with anyone I’m dating that you may not be the only one, and if you need to know, I’ll let you know, but hopefully you don’t need to ask any further questions," the blonde beauty explained.
"I’m not the marrying kind," she stated. "I am not looking for children. I just want to have lots of love stories."
"I’m glad I know that about myself because I think so many women are starting to be more open about [the fact that] this Prince Charming nonsense we’re sold is so silly," the TV star said her nontraditional outlook.
"Women are really actualizing this now: 'Wait a second, I have value that doesn’t involve a child [or] a man. And I don’t need any of that to succeed, to be happy, to have freedom,' which is something we don’t talk about enough until [that freedom is] threatened," Handler spilled.
Handler recently sparked dating rumors with Ralph Fiennes, 62, as after exchanging flirty banter when she hosted the Critics' Choice Awards last month, they were seen leaving an Oscars after-party with linked arms.
However, she denied there was a romance brewing, telling Entertainment Tonight days later, "All that happened was we went from one party to another party." She also noted they were with "a group of people."