Chelsea Handler Reveals She Had Her 'Best One-Night Stand' While in London for the 2012 Olympics: 'Something You Would See in a Movie'
Chelsea Handler is giving fans a glimpse into her adventurous s-- life!
On the Wednesday, February 4, episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the comedian, 49, shared the story of her “best one-night stand,” which occurred when she was in London for the 2012 Olympics.
The author noted that the “steamy affair” was the most “s---” among the “many fun one-night stands” she’s been a part of.
“I was walking home late one night, and this really s--- British guy, we just locked eyes,” she recalled of the moment. “And it was like s--. It was like something you would see in a movie.”
After they saw each other, the blonde beauty “turned around,” while the fellow also “stopped” in his tracks.
“He said, ‘Would you like to come back to my place?'” she remembered. “That was the first thing he said. The eye look that we had was so intense that I was like, ‘Yes.'”
Handler acknowledged that she put herself in a “dangerous” situation by agreeing, noting she and the man — whose name she did not remember — “barely spoke” to each other.
“I went over there every night after the Olympics for a week,” she added. “I had a full-on affair with this guy. … We had this incredible chemistry.”
The stand-up star said their connection was “purely sexual,” sharing that she and her date would “have a couple drinks and then have crazy s-- and then I’d go back.”
Handler spilled to “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper that she “never told [her] friends,” as the fling “felt so steamy and s---” she “wanted to keep it to [her]self.”
Elsewhere during the pair’s sit-down, Handler dished about her other hookups, including sleeping with “several” of her ski instructors.
Though the Chelsea Lately alum has had her fair share of romance, she admitted she’s “never been interested in marriage.”
The TV personality said she would likely cheat on her spouse if she had one, noting she is a “free spirit” with her “heart and legs wide open.”
“I love men, and I want to have adventures with lots of them,” Handler stated.
As OK! previously reported, Handler’s last public relationship was with fellow stand-up comedian Jo Koy, whom she split from in 2022.
In her new book, I’ll Have What She’s Having, which releases on February 25, the actress revealed what led to their breakup.
“It's not nice to him to give away the details. I loved him at one point in my life, and I don't want to hurt him,” she told Parade during a January 3 interview. “And also, I'm at a different place in my life where I don't have to give away the dish. My breakup with Jo Koy was the first mature ending to a relationship that I was in. My behavior was mature and graceful. I honored the relationship by never actually divulging what happened, and I liked that version of myself.”
“I've ended so many relationships where I lacked dignity and I lacked grace, and I was immature and vindictive,” she continued. “And I don't want to be that way. I want to be better than that. I'm a woman now, I'm not a little girl.”