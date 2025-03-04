Chelsea Handler Sparks Dating Rumors With Actor Ralph Fiennes at Oscars 2025 After-Party
Chelsea Handler and Ralph Fiennes might just be Hollywood’s newest unexpected duo!
The Schindler’s List star and the comedian sparked dating rumors after being spotted together at the 2025 Oscars after-party on Sunday, March 2.
In photos from the event, the two looked happy as they walked arm in arm while leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.
Fiennes was up for Best Lead Actor this year for his role in Conclave — his third nomination — but lost to Adrien Brody, who played a Hungarian architect adjusting to life in the U.S. after the Holocaust in The Brutalist.
Handler, 50, stunned in a metallic champagne-colored gown by KHOON HOOI, paired with gold Manolo Blahnik BB heels, while Fiennes, 62, kept it classic in a sharp black tuxedo with a white-edged bow tie by London brand Taillour. The two shared a few laughs as they exited the star-studded soirée.
Handler's potential new romance comes after she revealed she’s currently seeing someone during her March 4 appearance on “The Jamie Kern Lima Show."
"I have someone that I'm seeing now that I'm very attracted to and that I like having s-- with, and so that's a really good, like, nice little thing I have going," she shared, according to People.
When asked if it was significant, she admitted, "I don't think any relationships that I've been in [have been] serious," adding that she doesn’t really consider herself a "relationship person."
"I think of myself as a purpose person," Handler explained. "Like, my purpose is here — to have conversations like the one we're having right now, to infuse people with optimism, to be there for women. That is my purpose in this life, whether there are more lives or not."
Still, she and her mystery man have been together for a while as she revealed they’ve been dating for “nine months.”
Recently, Handler and Fiennes also shared a playful moment at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards in February.
While presenting, she said, "Babygirl was one of my favorite movies this year because I love everything Nicole Kidman does, and it even inspired me to hire a new s--- intern."
Right on cue, someone off-camera handed her a full glass of milk, referencing one of the film’s memorable scenes.
"Oh, this must be from him, thank you," Handler joked before taking two big sips.
As she drank, Fiennes joined in on the fun, repeating Harris Dickinson’s famous line from the movie: "Good girl. Good girl. Good girl."
He added, "Keep going, don’t stop, go on, go on," as Handler finished the drink and moved on to the next award.