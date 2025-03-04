Chelsea Handler Sparks Dating Rumors With Actor Ralph Fiennes at Oscars 2025 After-Party

Fiennes was up for Best Lead Actor this year for his role in Conclave — his third nomination — but lost to Adrien Brody, who played a Hungarian architect adjusting to life in the U.S. after the Holocaust in The Brutalist.

Handler, 50, stunned in a metallic champagne-colored gown by KHOON HOOI, paired with gold Manolo Blahnik BB heels, while Fiennes, 62, kept it classic in a sharp black tuxedo with a white-edged bow tie by London brand Taillour. The two shared a few laughs as they exited the star-studded soirée.