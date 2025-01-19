What Is Chelsea Handler's Net Worth? How the Controversial Comedian Made Her Millions
Chelsea Handler turned her sense of humor into tons of cash!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the controversial comedian, 49, is worth a whopping $35 million. The star made her money through stand-up comedy, acting, writing and hosting talk shows.
Handler’s career began when she started stand-up in Los Angeles, and from there, she landed a spot on the hidden camera reality show Girls Behaving Badly, which aired from 2002 to 2005.
By 2006, the blonde beauty broke into the industry with her E! series The Chelsea Handler Show. The program ran for two seasons and propelled her to host the MTV Video Music Awards in 2007.
Handler then started her show Chelsea Lately, which averaged about 960,000 viewers per episode in 2011 — however, the series ended in 2014.
After Chelsea Lately concluded, Handler began working with Netflix, including releasing her own comedy special on the streaming service. The platform then had her do a four-part documentary series called Chelsea Does, in which Handler discussed controversial topics. She went on to land a Netflix talk show named Chelsea, where she was paid $10 million per year.
In addition to her work on TV, the New Jersey native released six books throughout her successful career. In 2005, she debuted her first tome, My Horizontal Life: A Collection of One-Night Stands, while in 2008, she released Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea, which reached the top of the New York Times Bestsellers List.
The triumphant author went on to release 2010's Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang, 2011's The Lies That Chelsea Handler Told Me and 2014’s Uganda Be Kidding Me.
Additionally, Handler repeatedly toured her stand-up routines around the country. Handler also has valuable property adding to her net worth.
In 2010, the This Means War alum purchased a $6 million home above the Bel-Air Country Club in L.A. The spacious 5,572-square-foot house had six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The mansion also had a fireplace, two living rooms, a large backyard, an exercise room and a heated 50-foot swimming pool.
In 2018, Handler attempted to sell the space for $11.5 million, however, she did not find a buyer. She tried again in 2019 and listed the home for $10.94 million. In the end, Handler sold the property for $10.4 million in 2021.
By November 2021, Handler paid $5.8 million for her house in Brentwood, California, from seller Cheryl Hines.