“So to put it in women-hating terms you’ll understand,” Handler continued while taking aim at Vance. “You’re being hysterical. But let’s be clear — there’s no correlation between childless people and the presidency. For example, our very first United States president, Mr. George Washington, didn’t have children. In fact, he had two stepchildren.” Handler added that having two stepchildren was “just like someone else she knew,” referring to Kamala Harris.

“And to your point about Kamala not being fit because she’s not a ‘mother,’ I’d like to remind you that no president in the history of the United States has ever been a mother. But maybe if she had five kids with three different men and a scandalous affair with a p--- star and was a convicted felon, that would be more palatable to republican men," she exclaimed.