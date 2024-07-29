'Couch F-----!': Chelsea Handler Attacks 'Wingnut Elegy' J.D. Vance in Scathing Video After His 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment
Ever since Republican Vice President candidate J.D. Vance’s 2021 comments about “childless cat ladies” running the country went viral, many have been piping in with their thoughts, including comedian Chelsea Handler.
“As you may have heard, Donald Trump’s running mate and future star of his own Dateline episode, J.D. Vance, is ruffling quite a few feathers this week,” Handler said in a video she shared on social media.
In response to Vance claiming the “entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children,” Handler, who has no children, referred to Vance as a “wingnut elegy,” noting, “This country is still controlled by men in systems that were set up by men that are carefully crafted to continue to benefit men.”
“So to put it in women-hating terms you’ll understand,” Handler continued while taking aim at Vance. “You’re being hysterical. But let’s be clear — there’s no correlation between childless people and the presidency. For example, our very first United States president, Mr. George Washington, didn’t have children. In fact, he had two stepchildren.” Handler added that having two stepchildren was “just like someone else she knew,” referring to Kamala Harris.
“And to your point about Kamala not being fit because she’s not a ‘mother,’ I’d like to remind you that no president in the history of the United States has ever been a mother. But maybe if she had five kids with three different men and a scandalous affair with a p--- star and was a convicted felon, that would be more palatable to republican men," she exclaimed.
- 15 Embarrassing Star Confessions: From Shania Twain's Pee Puddle to Chelsea Handler's Threesome and More
- 15 Craziest Celebrity Bedroom Confessions: From Chelsea Handler's Threesome to Jane Fonda's Toys
- 'I Wanted to ‘F------ Die': Elle King Had to 'Remove Herself From the Population' After Drunken Performance at Dolly Parton's Birthday
“I mean, my god are we tired!” Handler stated. As if she hadn’t laid into Vance enough, she went on to call Vance a “sad diet Mountain Dew drinking, couch humping, dolphin p--- aficionado,” referring to his alleged obsession with dolphins and women. “All of us childless cat and dog ladies are gonna go from ‘childless and crushing it’ to childless and crushing you in November,” Handler affirmed. “And before you tell me he didn’t really f--- a couch, spare me. I grew up in New Jersey in the '80s where everyone had a couch in their basement and I know a couch f------ when I see one.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a 2021 interview with Tucker Carlson on his now-defunct Fox News show, Vance referred to Harris as one of the “childless cat ladies” who “want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.” On July 26, Vance did not back down from his remarks when talking on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show,” saying that although the comment was “sarcastic” the media did not focus on “the substance of what I actually said.” “It’s not a criticism of people who don’t have children,” Vance explained. “I explicitly said in my remarks ... this is not about criticizing people who for various reasons don’t have kids. This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child.”