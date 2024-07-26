OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Kesha
OK LogoPolitics

Kesha Slams J.D. Vance for 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark: 'F--- That Man!'

kesha blasts jd vance kamala harris
Source: mega

Kesha made it clear she will not be supporting J.D. Vance in the 2024 election!

By:

Jul. 26 2024, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kesha is speaking her mind when it comes to the 2024 election.

After Donald Trump's VP pick, J.D. Vance, went viral for commenting on how older women don't have kids, the singer, 37, couldn't help but drag the politician, 39.

Article continues below advertisement
kesha blasts jd vance kamala harris
Source: mega

Kesha said she's endorsing VP Kamala Harris.

On Thursday, July 25, after getting off a flight at Los Angeles International Airport, the "Joyride" songstress was stopped to ask her thoughts on Vance.

“Boo! F--- that man! That’s all I have to say. F--- them all,” the performer told TMZ.

Article continues below advertisement
kesha blasts jd vance kamala harris
Source: mega

J.D. Vance made the remarks a few years ago.

Article continues below advertisement

She was then asked if she agrees the country is being run by "childless cat ladies," to which she quipped, "It is, b-----!" before saying the remark was "absolutely" sexist.

Kesha then said she will support Kamala Harris, who has been endorsed by the Obamas, Joe Biden and the Clintons.

Article continues below advertisement
kesha blasts jd vance kamala harris
Source: mega

Kamala Harris is running for president in the upcoming election.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Vance came under fire after his 2021 remarks went viral.

MORE ON:
Kesha
Article continues below advertisement

While talking to Tucker Carlson, Vance said that the Democratic party is run “by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made.”

“You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC,” Vance continued. “The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?”

Article continues below advertisement
kesha blasts jd vance kamala harris
Source: mega

Jennifer Aniston

Article continues below advertisement

Kesha isn't the only celebrity to come forward to shame Vance, as Friends star Jennifer Aniston also condemned him.

“I truly cannot believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States,” the actress, 55, wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 24. “All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg also said it's unfair for Vance to comment since he's never given birth.

"Sir, there are people who have chosen not to have children for whatever reason. There are people who want to have children who cannot," she exclaimed.

She added, “How dare you! You never had a baby. Your wife had a baby, but you never had a baby. So you know nothing about this. And how dare you! And women, you heard how he thinks of you. Yeah. This is not good for you, J.D.!”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.