'It Was a Sarcastic Comment': J.D. Vance Defends Himself After His 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Went Viral

Vance told Megyn Kelly, host of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast, “Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment. I’ve got nothing against cats" before he blamed the media for "focusing so much on the sarcasm and not on the substance of what I actually said.”

In an interview on the popular conservative show, the Ohio senator said, "I know the media wants to attack me and wants me to back down with this. But the simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way."

"This is something, of course, we've recognized for hundreds of years in this country that human civilization has always recognized. But there's a deeper point here. It's not a criticism of people who don't have children," he continued. "This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child."