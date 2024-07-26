Caught: 'Creep' J.D. Vance Under Fire for Previously Searching 'Woman Dolphin' on Social Media
Republican Senator and former President Donald Trump's hand-picked running mate, J.D. Vance, was ridiculed online for a head-turning social media post that showed he was searching X for content surrounding "women" and "dolphin."
In an awkward attempt to connect with his online audience, Vance shared a clip of a woman "being violated" by a dolphin and "enjoying it." In his post, he wrote, "Maybe the internet was a mistake."
Many online sleuths were quick to point out that the words "woman" and "dolphin" were highlighted in the screenshot used in the post Vance shared, suggesting that the Republican senator searched for those exact terms.
Several vocal critics of Trump's VP pick flooded to social media to mock him for seemingly sharing his search history with the world.
One user wrote, "Reminder JD Vance was caught searching the internet for 'woman dolphin' and didn't realize he posted a picture with the highlighted search words. What kind of sick f--- gets off on s--- like that?!? JFC!"
Another commented, "CREEP! First we learn about what this sicko does to his own couch, now we have to learn that this guy spends his spare time looking up who knows what about dolphins and women."
A third person joked, "Personally, I think this campaign is going great. The second Trump brought on Vance, the Republican party immediately began to sink like the Titanic."
Another recent video, which shows couches with cats on them in a "march," read: "Couches for Kamala," "Please save us," and "JD groped me" have made the rounds online.
The video is in reference to unsubstantiated allegations that the Republican Party's vice presidential nominee was intimate with a couch. The rumor stemmed from a troll post that used a quote from Vance's memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.
As OK! previously reported, Vance also faced serious backlash for 2021 comments that resurfaced of the Ohio senator claiming the Democratic Party was being run by a "childless cat lady."
He ended up doubling down on his comments, noting the country has “become anti-family” and “it is true that the left has become anti-child."