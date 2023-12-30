11 Celebrities Who Have Tried Magic Mushrooms: Prince Harry, Harry Styles and More
Chelsea Handler
Chelsea Handler has been open about her magic mushroom consumption.
She shared her experience during her appearance on Andy Cohen Live, recalling the time she had them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I had a blast for the first two weeks," Handler said. "How many people have woken up, set their alarm to 9 a.m. on a Monday morning to wake up and take mushrooms with your landscaper? Not many people, but when you're single, you have these opportunities."
Frances McDormand
Amid her fame and success, Frances McDormand went through a dark past. She left home when she was 17 and started her rebellious phase.
"I had a list — virginity? Check it off, and get rid of it as quickly as possible. Every drug that didn't involve a needle, I wanted to try it," she told The Daily Beast.
Apart from magic mushrooms, McDormand also admitted to using hallucinogens LSD.
Harry Styles
In his interview with Rolling Stone, Harry Styles looked back at the time he was making his second album at Malibu's Shangri-La studios and consuming magic mushrooms with chocolate while working on it.
"We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine. We'd just turn the speakers into the yard," the former One Direction member said.
He added, "This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place."
Joe Rogan and Post Malone
Joe Rogan and Post Malone set a record when they did a four-hour-long podcast — while high on mushrooms.
In a 2020 episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the pair discussed several topics, including mushrooms. Although they loved their session, Rogan said magic shrooms "are a different animal."
"It's like a hall place to this other place, like you get like a VIP bracelet, you get to go into another room that's right there all the time," he said, while the "Sunflower" rapper responded, "But you can't go in until you get that bracelet."
Post Malone — born Austin Richard Post — also admitted he had been consuming mushrooms "micro-doses" and referred to them as chocolates.
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts revealed on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen the hardest drug she had ever tried: mushrooms.
"It was nice, not gonna lie," she said of her positive experience with the drug. "Kids, don't try it at home!"
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell finally saw the light when she tried magic mushrooms.
The 43-year-old The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window actress tried every treatment possible to cure her depression and anxiety — but she found hope after reading Michael Pollan's book How to Change Your Mind, which inspired her to try the psychedelic drug.
"I really wanted to try some psilocybin [hallucinogenic mushrooms] and feel what kind of doors open, have a trip that was my own," she explained.
Bell opened up about her experience with mushrooms when she dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2022, telling the host that she told her kids about the drugs.
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus has an on-again, off-again relationship with drugs. She told Rolling Stone the types of drugs she has tried, including psychedelic mushrooms.
While she initially had a roller-coaster experience with mushrooms in the past, she shared the story of how she almost missed a flight due to the sticky situation.
"I couldn't get on this plane, I was having a full anxiety attack with smoking a lot of weed [and] I was taking a lot of 'shrooms," Cyrus shared on the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.
Nick Kroll
Nick Kroll recalled the time he brought mushrooms to his friend's bachelor party and the memorable moment afterward.
"I see my buddies, and they are starting to gather a bunch of sea kelp. I see this and I'm like, 'I understand what's going to happen now,'" he said in the Netflix documentary Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics. "They're emerging with 40 to 50 pounds [of sea kelp] and I just see them lift it, and just put all of this sea kelp on my body."
Prince Harry
Prince Harry relied on drugs while he was struggling as a royal, and he admitted to having a magic mushrooms session while at Courteney Cox's home in Los Angeles, Calif.
Before a second party, he reportedly consumed a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates after spotting them inside the fridge.
"Somebody behind me said they were for everybody. 'Help yourself, boys.' My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila," he continued.
Prince Harry revealed he started seeing monsters as soon as the mushrooms kicked in while they were sitting by a fire pit, but he soon called the moment a "delightful trip."
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen spoke with Jimmy Kimmel in a 2015 interview, during which he recalled having his first mushroom trip while in Amsterdam. He and his friend reportedly brought a bunch of mushrooms and packed a picnic lunch, but they found themselves elsewhere.
"We arrived in Paris in the middle of the night as we were kind of sobering up," he added. "I remember thinking, 'I took so many drugs I ended up in another country.'"
Rogen also told the New York Times Magazine he went through an "ego death" on mushrooms "like, 25 times."