11 Celebrities Who Have Tried Magic Mushrooms: Prince Harry, Harry Styles and More

Chelsea Handler has been open about her magic mushroom consumption.

She shared her experience during her appearance on Andy Cohen Live, recalling the time she had them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I had a blast for the first two weeks," Handler said. "How many people have woken up, set their alarm to 9 a.m. on a Monday morning to wake up and take mushrooms with your landscaper? Not many people, but when you're single, you have these opportunities."