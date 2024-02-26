Chelsea Handler Celebrates 49th Birthday by Smoking a Joint While Skiing in a Bikini With Her Dogs: Watch
Chelsea Handler celebrated her birthday by getting stoned on the slopes!
On Sunday, February 25, the famed comedian uploaded a hilarious video of herself skiing as she entered the final year of her 40s.
"Multi-tasking on my 49th! ⛷️🎊🎉🎈," Handler captioned the clip, which featured the former talk show host skiing downhill while wearing nothing but a bikini, ski boots, ski glasses and a winter hat.
The blonde beauty not only had a drink in her hand, but was smoking a joint while impressively carrying one of her dogs in a backpack and the other in her arms.
Handler's 5.1 million Instagram followers were left amazed, with many taking to the comments section of the post to share their shocked reactions.
"Omg this is everything WITH BOTH DOGS!? You make it look easy! 😍," one user expressed, as another admitted, "I would have fallen at least 20 times."
Some of her famous friends — including Demi Lovato, Rosario Dawson, Allison Holker, Rita Ora and Kerry Washington — also chimed in to wish the celebrity a happy birthday.
In addition to uploading the funny video, Handler also highlighted a special snap of her and pal Nicola Marsh via her Instagram Story, writing: "Celebrating my bday in the place I love with the people I love."
Handler celebrated her birthday in an extremely similar way last year, uploading a video of herself gong skiing in just underwear and a bra. Like this year, the clip featured Handler puffing on a joint and drinking out of a glass.
For her 47th birthday, the New Jersey native hit the slopes yet again, this time only covering her top half with tiny stickers placed over her nipples and wearing nothing but panties on the bottom.
That time around, she'd been accompanied by her ex Jo Koy.
"47 💙 Doing all the things I love with the man I love," she wrote at the time of her and Koy, who dated Handler from August 2021 until July 2022.
While smoking and skiing appears to be a tradition for Handler on her birthday, getting high also seems to be a trend in her everyday life.
During an October 2023 interview on the Today show, Handler revealed she was under the influence of marijuana when she first met George W. Bush.
Handler detailed the moment, which occurred while she was living in Maine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One day, her friend Barbara Bush invited the comedian over to play pickleball, though Chelsea notably took "a couple edibles" prior to her arrival, as she didn't think the ex-POTUS would be there.
"I had to reveal to the former president that I was indeed stoned," she confessed.