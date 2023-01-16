Chelsea Handler Roasts Nick Cannon, Prince Harry & More At 2023 Critics' Choice Awards

Chelsea Handler didn't hold back when talking about various pop culture moments at the beginning of the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15.

“Before we get started, I just want everyone to know that we are here to have fun and keep the vibes high,” the 47-year-old began “It is an honor to be your host tonight after everything that we have all been through together over the past few years between COVID, monkeypox, the Don’t Worry Darling press tour. It’s been a lot.”