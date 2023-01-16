Chelsea Handler Roasts Nick Cannon, Prince Harry & More At 2023 Critics' Choice Awards
Chelsea Handler didn't hold back when talking about various pop culture moments at the beginning of the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15.
“Before we get started, I just want everyone to know that we are here to have fun and keep the vibes high,” the 47-year-old began “It is an honor to be your host tonight after everything that we have all been through together over the past few years between COVID, monkeypox, the Don’t Worry Darling press tour. It’s been a lot.”
The blonde beauty poked fun at Olivia Wilde's 2022 film, which had a lot of drama as Florence Pugh was allegedly mad at the director for her romance with Harry Styles.
Handler then made her way to other Hollywood stars. “As part of Viola Davis' training for [The Woman King], she was given a DNA test to determine the best workout regimen for her genetic makeup,” Handler said. “Which also, coincidentally, revealed that she is Nick Cannon’s daughter.”
Not only did the TV star poke fun at Cannon's ability to father so many kids, but she also said she was tired of hearing about Prince Harry's private parts, which he wrote about in his book, Spare.
“Niecy Nash-Betts is nominated for Dahmer. Dahmer became the third highest viewed show on Netflix, which a combined watch time of 1 billion hours,” Handler said. “Which, apparently, is the same amount of time we’re going to have to listen to Prince Harry talk about his frostbitten penis. It’s enough already.”
Prior to hosting the shindig, the talk show host admitted she felt a little bit of "pressure" to do a good job, but she was ready to take on the challenge.
“You want to challenge yourself. When you’re nervous for something, that means you care. My therapist taught me that, so I now look at nerves in a completely different light. You use that energy to fuel your performance and to also spread good vibes to everybody there. … My intention is just to have a great time and to make everybody feel comfortable and welcome — like they belong there," she told The Hollywood Reporter.