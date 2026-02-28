Topless Chelsea Handler Tells Men to Get Vasectomies in Jaw-Dropping PSA: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler has something she needs to get off her chest. The comedian, 51, shared a new PSA on Instagram in which she completely stripped down to her birthday suit, got into bed and urged men to please get vasectomies for the sake of their female partners.

Chelsea Handler Wore Nothing But Her Bedsheets in Her NSFW Video

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram The comedian's clip featured her wearing nothing but a blanket.

In the video she shared on February 27, Handler jokingly covered her b------ while she got under the covers and spoke to the camera. "Vasectomies! One snip, and that’s it!" her hilarious caption read. “As a woman with natural b------, not that that has anything to do with this, it is time to explore vasectomies,” the frequent Critics Choice Awards host began.

Chelsea Handler Explains Why Male Birth Control Is Just as Important as Women's

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler urged men to get vasectomies.

"Since the beginning of time, women have been ducking and diving and dodging pregnancy face-first or Pikachu-first. Frankly, they’re exhausted," she went on as she gave herself a mammogram. “Enough, you horny little pigs in blankets,” Handler noted before going into the agonizing procedure of getting an IUD inserted. “Do you know how painful it is to get an IUD placed? It feels like a mouse trap in your uterus, and sometimes those things don’t even catch all the mice.” An IUD is a form of birth control for women where a small device is placed into their uterus.

Source: MEGA The 'Chelsea Lately' host explained how hard birth control can be on women.

Handler then explained how using birth control pills can also be a nuisance, with side effects like acne, mood swings, "or getting a period that’s so heavy it feels like the Hoover Dam just broke." "Everybody already hates women enough. I don’t need my insides to join in on the fun," the Chelsea Lately host said, adding that it's time for men to do their part and get clipped to make intercourse easier for women. “Women are tired of making concessions for men, especially in the bedroom," she quipped in the advertisement.

The Comedian Tells Men to 'Man Up!'

Source: MEGA 'Vasectomies! One snip, and that’s it!' Chelsea Handler joked in her funny clip.