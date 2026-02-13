Chelsea Handler, 50, Flaunts Toned Body in Skimpy Black Bra and Underwear: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler showed off her ageless physique in a sultry lingerie snap. The actress, 50, flaunted her toned abs in a black bra and underwear in a mirror selfie on Friday, February 13. Handler sunk into her hip as she leaned against a mirror and posed solely in her undergarments.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @chelseahandler/Instagram Chelsea Handler is putting on a comedy show on Valentine's Day.

She was completely makeup-free, and her blonde locks were brushed into a side part. The star appeared to be standing in a hotel room, pictured in front of a nightstand with several of her essentials: glasses, a water bottle and a Think! High Protein Bar. “My Valentine’s weekend body,” she captioned her Instagram Story.

Article continues below advertisement

What Are Chelsea Handler's Valentine's Day Plans?

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler previously dated Jo Koy.

On Valentine’s Day, Handler will be performing her comedy show as a part of her The High and Mighty Tour at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. "I'm excited to get out on the road and provide laughter and joyfulness to everyone out there who needs an extra dose of it right now," she said in a press release. "It's my duty as a comedian to light things up, so l'll be highly and mightily doing just that. Laughter is medicine, and I'm your doctor." The show will likely be attended by Handler’s boyfriend, whom she met at a blackjack table in Las Vegas.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler Met Her Boyfriend at a Casino

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler went to Antartica with her boyfriend shortly after they met.

"It's a cute story," she told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's “Radio Andy.” "I have a residency in Vegas, right? I play at the Cosmo. After my show, I take everyone gambling and I provide the money for everybody. Because if I'm going to force you to gamble, you can gamble with my money." After her friends lost thousands of dollars of her money, she returned to the casino to try to earn some cash back. "I sit down next to a guy," she recalled. "He's got a big cowboy hat on and he's got thousands of dollars of chips. I was like, 'Hey, I need to borrow a couple thousand dollars, sir.'" The man obliged, and he followed up later to tell Handler how much fun he had with her. "I get all these texts from this guy the next day, and he's like, 'That was such a vibe. You're so fun. I want to hang out again," she remembered. “He goes, 'You seem like a great adventure and I'm in the mood for some adventure in my life.'" The Chelsea Lately alum spontaneously invited him to Wonder Summit in Antarctica, and he joined her on the exhibition.

Inside Chelsea Handler's Dating History

Source: MEGA Chelsea Handler met her boyfriend at a blackjack table.