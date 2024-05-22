Flip-Flopper: Donald Trump Appears to Contradict Himself on Birth Control Issues, Claims He'll Never 'Advocate for Restrictions'
Donald Trump took a surprising stance on birth control mere hours after implying he was considering certain limitations on them during an interview with CBS Pittsburgh's Jon Delano.
On Tuesday morning, May 21, the news anchor directly asked the former POTUS if he agrees with "any restrictions on a person's right to contraception."
"Well, we’re looking at that and I’m going to have a policy on that very shortly," the 77-year-old replied. "I think it’s something that you’ll find interesting. And I’d see — it’s another issue that’s very interesting. But you will, you will find it, I think, very smart. I think it’s a smart decision, but we’ll be releasing it very soon."
Delano pointed out that his answer suggested he "may want to support some restrictions" such as "the morning after pill" or other controversial topics.
Trump still failed to give a clear answer. Instead, he noted that some of these issues have to do with individual states, who will "have different policies than others," before repeating that he will be coming out with a "very comprehensive" policy ready within the next week or so.
However, that same day, the embattled ex-prez took to Truth Social to declare Democrats are lying about his position on reproductive health.
"I HAVE NEVER, AND WILL NEVER ADVOCATE IMPOSING RESTRICTIONS ON BIRTH CONTROL, or other contraceptives," he wrote on the conservative social media platform on Tuesday, May 21.
"This is a Democrat fabricated lie, MISINFORMATION/DISINFORMATION, because they have nothing else to run on except FAILURE, POVERTY, AND DEATH," he continued. "I DO NOT SUPPORT A BAN ON BIRTH CONTROL, AND NEITHER WILL THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!"
Trump is currently campaigning for the 2024 presidential election despite being the first former POTUS to ever face criminal charges. He was indicted four times last year for a total of 91 felony counts.
His first trial began on April 15, just over one year after he was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.
Trump has repeatedly declared his innocence and accused President Joe Biden of orchestrating every legal case against him to ruin his current campaign.
He's also lobbied for presidents to have "full immunity" from any actions committed while in office.
"IF A PRESIDENT DOES NOT HAVE IMMUNITY, THE COURT WILL BE 'OPENING THE FLOODGATES' TO PROSECUTING FORMER PRESIDENTS," he wrote on Tuesday, May 21. "AN OPPOSING HOSTILE PARTY WILL BE DOING IT FOR ANY REASON, ALL OF THE TIME!"