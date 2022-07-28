Chelsea Handler Bares All In Raunchy Instagram Reel Following Jo Koy Split

Despite their breakup, the TV personality still took care to compliment Koy, crediting him with changing her “life experience” forever.

“To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life,” she shared. “He renewed my faith in men, in love, in being 100% who I am, and I’ve never been more optimistic for the future.”

And it seems Handler isn’t the only one who she says should be feeling optimistic, the star concluding her post with a powerful message for her fans: “YOUR PERSON IS COMING.”

“So, please continue to root for both of us, because you never know what life will bring,” she said.

