Additionally, the New Jersey native claimed ThirdLove has ignored her every time she's tried to contact them about the situation.

Aside from the money she would have earned from the deal, the star is asking for more funds since she claimed she turned down offers to work with similar brands, believing she couldn't do so because she was contracted to exclusively work with ThirdLove. PEOPLE noted she's asking for lawyer fees to be covered as well and believes she's owed at least $1.5 million.

ThidLove hasn't commented on the matter, though Handler's attorneys told Page Six, "We think the complaint speaks for itself. Nothing else from us at this time."