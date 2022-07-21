Chelsea Handler is opening up about what led to her and Jo Koy calling it quits after almost one year together.

The comedian, 47, discussed her recent breakup on the Thursday, July 21, episode of the “We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle” podcast, explaining she had to walk away from their loved-up romance because she was bending too much to make it work and didn't want to inevitably break as the result.