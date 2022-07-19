Everything To Know About Chelsea Handler & Jo Koy's Split After Almost One Year Together

"In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," the 47-year-old captioned the video.

CHELSEA HANDLER BOASTS ABOUT FALLING 'IN LOVE' WITH BOYFRIEND JO KOY, JOKES SHE'S ALREADY PREGNANT

"This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever," she gushed of Koy, 51. "To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life."

Despite taking a break from their relationship, Handler emphasized Koy "renewed" her faith in men, adding that she has "never been more optimistic for the future."